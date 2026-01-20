Basajjabalaba’s son declares bid to unseat Tayebwa as Deputy Speaker

In a new twist in parliamentary politics, Bushenyi Ishaka Municipality Member of Parliament Hajji Iddi Bassajja has officially declared his intention to contest for the position of Deputy Speaker of Parliament of Uganda for the 2026–2031 term, setting the stage for a potential contest with the incumbent, Thomas Tayebwa.

In an exclusive interview with Eagle Online, Hajji Iddi Bassajja confirmed that he is the official candidate for the position of deputy speaker. “Please don’t quote anyone else. I am telling you verbatim, I am the official candidate for the position of deputy speaker. And should anyone else doubt, please confirm to them that I have said so and I am available and ready to confirm.”

Additionally, earlier on his X (formerly Twitter), Bassajja expressed gratitude to voters in Bushenyi Ishaka Municipality for entrusting him with a parliamentary mandate during the January 15, 2026, elections.

“Allow me to extend my sincere gratitude to the people of Bushenyi Ishaka Municipality for the trust and mandate you gave me on the 15th of January 2026, to elect me as your Member of Parliament,” he said.

The newly elected legislator said his decision to seek the powerful parliamentary position is driven by a desire to serve with humility, honesty, and national commitment.

“I hereby declare my candidature for the position of Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda 2026–2031,” Bassajja announced.

Bassajja, who is the son of prominent businessman Hajji Hassan Basajjabalaba, pledged a principled and inclusive leadership should he be entrusted with the office. He said his leadership would be firmly anchored in constitutionalism and the aspirations of Ugandans.

“I commit and pledge resolute, principled leadership anchored in inclusivity, constitutionalism, and the relentless pursuit of the aspirations of our people,” he said.