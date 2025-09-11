City tycoon Sudhir honored with lifetime achievers award for transforming Uganda’s real estate sector

Ugandan business mogul and property magnate, Sudhir Ruparelia has been honoured with the prestigious Lifetime Achievers Award in recognition of his transformative role in Uganda’s real estate sector and his contribution to affordable housing.

The award was presented by Dr. Edwin Musiime, Chairman of the Uganda Homeowners Association, during the National Property Awards at Sheraton Hotel Kampala, a high-profile ceremony that brought together government officials, business leaders, and key stakeholders in the property industry.

“Dr. Sudhir has lived a life dedicated to bettering the standards of living for many Ugandans. Beyond affordable housing, he has invested heavily in education, healthcare, and recreation,” Dr. Musiime said in his keynote address.

Sudhir, Uganda’s wealthiest businessman, has built an extensive property portfolio through Meera Investments and the Ruparelia Group, reshaping Kampala’s skyline with landmark developments. Among his signature projects are Speke Resort Munyonyo, which has hosted global conferences including the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM); Kabira Country Club, a premier hospitality and leisure facility; Kingdom Kampala, a modern mixed-use commercial and retail complex; Pearl Tower One, which recently attracted major tenants including Uganda Revenue Authority; and the newly launched One-10 Apartments in Kololo, setting a new standard in luxury living.

Other notable developments include Speke Apartments Wampewo, Crane Chambers, Insurance Plaza, and Hardware City, all of which have cemented Meera Investments as the country’s largest private property owner and developer. Collectively, Sudhir’s real estate ventures account for over 300 properties spread across prime locations in Kampala and other urban centres, ranging from commercial towers and luxury apartments to hotels and office complexes.

Beyond real estate, the Ruparelia Group has spread into banking, hospitality, education, insurance, and agriculture, making Sudhir one of the country’s most influential business figures. His ventures employ thousands and contribute significantly to Uganda’s tax revenue base.

According to Forbes, Sudhir’s entrepreneurial journey began in the United Kingdom, where he saved $25,000 before returning to Uganda in 1985. He initially ventured into beer distribution before moving into property development, a pivot that would redefine Kampala’s cityscape.

Speaking at the event, Hon. Judith Nabakooba, Minister of State for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, highlighted Uganda’s housing deficit of nearly seven million units, calling for stronger collaboration between government and the private sector to deliver affordable homes.

Her call was backed by Mugabi Lazarus, Director of the Board of Governors at AREA Uganda, who urged Ugandans to keep accommodation costs within 30% of household income, while stressing that housing shortages remain a global challenge requiring targeted local solutions.

Sudhir’s recognition extends beyond real estate, with his philanthropic investments in education (Victoria University, Kampala Parents School), healthcare, and community development projects. Through these, he has created thousands of jobs and driven Uganda’s socio-economic transformation.