Parliament commends Uganda Cranes’ historic CHAN 2024 quarterfinal feat

The Uganda Cranes team has been commended for outstanding performance at the just concluded 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in which the national team made a historic qualification to the quarter finals.

Peter Ogwang, Minister of State for Education and Sports [Sports] moved a motion, urging Members of Parliament [MPs] to pay tribute to the national team for their outstanding performance at the CHAN 2024, which was jointly hosted by Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania.

He moved the motion during the plenary sitting on Wednesday.

“The team delivered a historic milestone by advancing to the quarter finals for the very first time. This has been done after the previous six attempts,” Ogwang said.

The minister said that the performance of the Uganda Cranes inspired renewed confidence in the domestic league players.

“The Uganda Cranes were able to top a highly competitive group that included Algeria, South Africa, Niger and Guinea. This is unprecedented success and elevated Uganda’s football profile on the continent,” he noted.

Ogwang said CHAN 202 was not only a football tournament, but also a landmark achievement for the country across several dimensions.

“This tournament made the government to invest, which brought a long lasting infrastructure gain, most notably full renovation of Mandela National Stadium to the Confederation of African Football standard,” he said.

He added that several other football facilities, including the Kyambogo University football training pitch and Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium, among others were upgraded with modern facilities.

“CHAN 2024 served as a rehearsal for the African Cup of Nations in 2027, allowing Uganda to successfully test the organisational systems in logistics, security, accreditation, medical preparedness, and ticketing,” Ogwang added.

Moses Magogo, the Budiope East County MP who doubles as the President of the Federation of Uganda Football Association [FUFA] said that CHAN enabled the Ugandan domestic players to showcase their skills.

“The two goals we scored against Somalia were scored by two players who come from clubs,” he said.

He, however, called for adequate facilitation of Ugandan football clubs, saying that Uganda has lost key players to Rwanda, because they are well facilitated there.

“Before we see these players in the senior national team, there is work to be done in the clubs. These clubs are being managed by private sector but if we are to compete and qualify for bigger competitions, we need government support,” said Magogo.

Asuman Basalirwa, the Bugiri Municipality MP recognised Parliament’s commitment towards ensuring that funds are allocated towards the sports sector.

“I thank FUFA and the local organising committee for innovating online tickets. This kind of technology shows that we are not moving backwards but forward,” Basalirwa added.

Leader of the Opposition, Joel Ssenyonyi, urged government to consider a holistic investment in sports, saying that it is important that all sportsmen and women access the infrastructure.

“Let us facilitate the players throughout the process, not only when they are playing,” Ssenyonyi added.

President Yoweri Museveni fulfilled his pledge of Shs 1.2 billion to the Uganda Cranes players for each game won, and Ssenyonyi appreciated the President for fulfilling the pledge.

Third Deputy Prime Minister and Minister without Portfolio, Rukia Nakadama, re-affirmed the government’s commitment towards funding sports activities countrywide.

Speaker Anita Among tasked the Auditor General to carry out a special audit on the funds spent on CHAN 2024, saying it will inform funding of AFCON.

“We will ask the Auditor General to give us a special audit on how much we have spent on CHAN for us to be able to plan better for AFCON and we have this report presented by October 30, 2025,” said Among.