NEMA restores Lubigi Wetland, demolishes 58 illegal structures

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has concluded the restoration of sections of the Lubigi Wetland in Kampala in an enforcement operation that saw the demolition of 58 illegal structures and the recovery of nearly 25 acres of degraded wetland.

According to a press release issued on Friday, the restoration exercise concluded on Thursday in Kawaala Zone following the expiry of a voluntary relocation grace period that had earlier been issued to individuals illegally occupying parts of the wetland.

NEMA said the operation was conducted in collaboration with the Wetlands Management Department under the Ministry of Water and Environment, local government authorities, the Uganda Police Force and the Uganda People’s Defence Forces.

“A coordinated restoration exercise conducted yesterday, Thursday 28th May 2026, successfully restored close to 25 acres of degraded wetland and led to the removal of 58 illegal structures established within the protected ecosystem,” the Authority stated.

The environmental body noted that the exercise forms part of broader nationwide efforts to reclaim and restore degraded wetlands that have increasingly come under pressure from illegal settlements, dumping and unregulated construction.

Lubigi Wetland, one of the key ecological systems within the Kampala Metropolitan Area, has for years faced encroachment that experts say has contributed to persistent flooding, environmental degradation and sanitation challenges in surrounding communities.

NEMA said the restoration of the wetland is expected to generate significant environmental and public health benefits.

“The Authority notes that the restoration of Lubigi Wetland is expected to yield significant environmental and public benefits, including improved flood control, enhanced water filtration, biodiversity conservation, climate regulation, and improved public health and sanitation for surrounding communities and the wider Kampala Metropolitan Area,” the statement read.

Authorities also praised residents who voluntarily complied with restoration directives and vacated the affected areas peacefully before the demolitions commenced.

“The Authority further appreciates the cooperation demonstrated by the majority of residents who peacefully complied with the restoration directives and voluntarily vacated the affected areas,” NEMA said.

According to the statement, affected residents were given time to remove their valuables before both temporary and permanent structures were brought down to pave way for ecological restoration.

“No fatalities or injuries were recorded,” the Authority added.

However, NEMA disclosed that the operation was met with resistance from a few individuals who allegedly attempted to mobilise others against the enforcement teams.

“Five defiant and violent suspects were arrested and are currently detained at Lubigi Police Station pending further action,” the Authority revealed.

The Authority warned that similar restoration and enforcement exercises will continue in other degraded wetland systems across the country where restoration orders had previously been ignored.

“These include affected sections of Kaliddubi, Kyetinda, and other critical wetland ecosystems across the country,” the statement noted.

NEMA further defended the ongoing operations as necessary interventions aimed at protecting the constitutional right of Ugandans to a clean and healthy environment.

“The ongoing restoration efforts are intended to safeguard the constitutional right of all Ugandans to a clean and healthy environment, as opposed to allowing a few private individuals to illegally degrade and benefit from protected ecosystems at the expense of the wider public interest and future generations,” the Authority said.

The environmental regulator also reminded the public that wetland degradation remains a punishable offence under Section 55 of the National Environment Act, Cap 181.

The Authority called upon Ugandans to support wetland conservation efforts and desist from illegal encroachment, dumping, and construction activities within protected wetland areas.