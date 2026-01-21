Museveni orders cancellation of all land titles in Kitubulu forest reserve

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has ordered the cancellation of all land titles issued in the Kitubulu Central Forest Reserve, citing environmental protection concerns and corruption that has led to massive forest loss in the country.

In a directive dated December 23, 2025, and addressed to the Minister of Water and Environment, Hon. Sam Cheptoris, the President described Kitubulu Central Forest Reserve as a critical ecological zone that must be protected at all costs.

“Kitubulu Central Forest Reserve is a vital remnant of the lowland forests surrounding Lake Victoria, filtering pollutants and silt that endanger the Lake Victoria basin. Preserving that Forest Reserve is important for biodiversity and ecosystem conservation and for protecting the Lake Victoria basin; therefore, it must be protected at all costs,” Museveni said.

The President expressed deep concern over the continued destruction of Uganda’s natural forests, laying the blame squarely on corruption within institutions mandated to protect them.

“The National Forestry Authority was established in 2004 to protect forests, yet between 2004 and 2025, the country lost 1.1 million hectares of natural forest cover under its watch. Why? Because of corruption and collusion in illegal activities,” Museveni noted.

Museveni cited past scandals within the National Forestry Authority as evidence of entrenched corruption undermining conservation efforts.

“Do you remember Damian Akankwasa, the former Executive Director of the NFA who kept Shs900 million under his bed? What was the source of that money? Collusion with traders to illegally cut high-value trees from the natural forest reserve, which he was mandated to protect,” he stated.

Addressing claims that he had previously approved developments within the forest reserve, Museveni said any such approvals were based on misleading information.

“I have been informed that I approved the development of a shopping mall, hotel and a mini city at Kitubulu. This was based on wrong information,” the President said.

He directed the Minister of Water and Environment to work with other government agencies to relocate investors away from protected areas.

“Liaise with the Prime Minister, the Minister for Lands, the Uganda Investment Authority and the Uganda Land Commission to get our investors alternative land outside protected areas,” Museveni instructed.

The President then issued a firm directive to reverse all land allocations within the forest reserve and halt all destructive activities.

“This is, therefore, to direct you to cancel all titles issued in the Kitubulu Central Forest Reserve. Ensure that the cutting of trees stops immediately,” he ordered.

Museveni also commended Entebbe Mayor Fabrice Rulinda for opposing encroachment on the forest.

“I salute the Entebbe Mayor, Fabrice Rulinda, for standing against those selfish and senseless anti-environmental groups,” he said.