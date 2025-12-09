Uganda receives eight rhinos from South Africa 

Uganda has today received eight (8) rhinos from Munyawana Conservancy in KwaZulu-Natal, a donation to the Government of Uganda by African Parks.

The rhinos arrived at 2:30 a.m. at Entebbe International Airport and were officially received by the Director of Tourism Development, Dr Basil Ajer on behalf of the Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities

Of the eight rhinos received, four (4) are males and four (4) are females, a balanced composition intended to strengthen breeding and long-term population growth.

The reception was witnessed by the Commissioner Biodiversity Management, John Makombo, who represented the Executive Director of Uganda Wildlife Authority, together with senior officials from the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Uganda Tourism Board and UWA senior management.

Dr. Basil Ajer said that the arrival of the rhinos demonstrates Uganda’s growing credibility in global wildlife conservation and tourism development.

“This donation is a strong vote of confidence in Uganda’s conservation systems and institutions. It reflects the trust our international partners have in our ability to protect these endangered species and responsibly grow our wildlife-based tourism,” he said.

He added that the translocation is firmly anchored in Government planning frameworks.

“This initiative is fully aligned with Uganda’s National Rhino Conservation and Management Strategy, which seeks to strengthen genetic diversity, expand rhino range, and secure the species for future generations,” Dr. Ajer said.

Mr. John Makombo described the arrival of the eight rhinos as a major reinforcement of Uganda’s conservation efforts.

“This is a significant boost to our national rhino recovery programme. Beyond conservation, this donation strengthens Uganda’s profile as a competitive nature-based tourism destination and a trusted partner in international wildlife conservation,” he said.

He further said that UWA will protect the rhinos and provide a conducive environment for them to multiply.

Speaking on behalf of African Parks at the handover, the Operations and Logistics Manager, Martine Rickelton, said the donation reflects African Parks’ long-term commitment to supporting rhino range states.

“Uganda has demonstrated strong leadership in rhino conservation and long-term planning for the species’ recovery. This donation is our contribution to strengthening that foundation and supporting Uganda’s ambition to re-establish rhinos across more protected areas. We are proud to partner with the Government of Uganda and Uganda Wildlife Authority on this important conservation journey,” he said.

Following their arrival, the rhinos are currently being transferred under to Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary for mandatory quarantine, veterinary monitoring, and acclimatisation prior to full integration with others in the Sanctuary.

With the arrival of the eight rhinos, Uganda’s rhino population now stands at fifty- nine (59), all under active protection, marking a major boost to the country’s national rhino recovery efforts.

Uganda’s rhino restoration efforts continue to progress under the National Rhino Conservation and Management Strategy, with preparations currently underway to introduce additional rhinos into Kidepo Valley National Park to expand the species’ national range. At the same time, arrangements are being finalised to translocate selected rhinos from Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary to Ajai Wildlife Reserve, as part of a phased national plan to re-establish rhinos in protected areas where they once thrived.