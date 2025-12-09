EC upholds nomination of Brig Gen Rwashande for Lwemiyaga MP seat

The Electoral Commission has confirmed the nomination of Brigadier General Emmanuel Rwashande as a valid candidate for the Lwemiyaga Constituency parliamentary race after dismissing a petition filed by incumbent MP Theodore Ssekikubo.

In a detailed statement by EC Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama, the Commission stated that after reviewing the complaint, responses, and verification reports, it found no grounds to nullify Brig Gen Rwashande’s nomination.

Ssekikubo’s petition, filed on 14 November 2025, alleged that Brig Gen Rwashande lacked the required academic qualifications and failed to submit the minimum number of supporters necessary for nomination.

But Justice Byabakama clarified that the Commission found no merit in the allegations.

“Brig Gen Rwashande Emmanuel submitted the requisite qualifications for his nomination,” Justice Byabakama stated.

According to the Commission, the candidate presented a Diploma in Defense and Strategic Studies from the National University of PLA (2007), a Company Commanders Course, and a Diploma for Senior Army Command Course from Nanjing Army Command College, all of which were equated by the National Council for Higher Education.

The EC also verified the list of supporters submitted during the nomination and declared them valid.

“Brig Gen Rwashande Emmanuel complied with the requirement of a minimum of ten names supporting his nomination, in line with Section 28 of the Parliamentary Elections Act,” Byabakama noted.

One of the issues raised in the petition involved discrepancies in the dates of the oath taken by one of the supporters. However, the Commission said the matter had been satisfactorily clarified.

“The discrepancies in relation to commissioning the oath authenticating the statement were explained in the affidavit sworn by His Worship Wananda Richard,” the statement reads.

After evaluating all evidence and submissions from both legal teams, the EC ruled in favour of the army officer.

Justice Byabakama noted,“Accordingly, the Commission, under MIN.COMP/058/2025, upheld the decision of the Returning Officer nominating Brig Gen Rwashande Emmanuel.”

The decision clears Brig Gen Rwashande to continue his bid to unseat Ssekikubo in the hotly contested Lwemiyaga parliamentary race.