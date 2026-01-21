Gov’t targets 10.4% growth towards middle-income status

The government of Uganda has set its sights on accelerated economic growth in the 2026/27 financial year, with the finance ministry projecting a 10.4 percent expansion as it positions the country for a decisive leap toward upper middle-income status.

Briefing Parliament’s Budget Committee on the National Budget Framework Paper for FY 2026/27, State Minister for Finance in charge of General Duties Henry Musasizi said the coming financial year presents a critical moment for the economy.

“Financial year 2026/27 is Uganda’s opportunity to fast-track the qualitative leap to upper middle-income status,” Musasizi told legislators.

Accompanied by the Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury, Ramathan Ggoobi, the Minister said Uganda recorded GDP growth of 6.3 percent in FY 2024/25, with growth for the current FY 2025/26 projected at between 6.5 and 7.0 percent.

He said economic expansion is expected to accelerate significantly in the next financial year.

“The economy is projected to grow by 10.4 percent in FY 2026/27, increasing its size to Shs290.2 trillion, equivalent to $76.7 billion,” Musasizi said.

According to the Minister, the FY 2026/27 budget will be anchored on the Fourth National Development Plan, with a long-term objective of expanding the economy tenfold by 2040 through doubling GDP every five years.

“The budget will be guided by the aspiration to expand the size of the economy tenfold before 2040, starting by doubling GDP every five years as programmed under NDP IV,” he said, adding that the strategy will be driven by sustained investments in ATMS sectors and key economic enablers.

Musasizi acknowledged that key reforms remain necessary to unlock the projected growth, including eliminating budget leakages, curbing corruption, improving cash management, strengthening sovereign credit ratings and diversifying sources of development finance.

He further revealed that the preliminary resource envelope for FY 2026/27 stands at Shs69.399 trillion, down from Shs72.376 trillion in the current financial year.

Earlier, Musasizi and the Minister of State for Planning, Amos Lugoloobi, presented Budget Framework Papers for Vote 008, the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, and Vote 130, Treasury Operations, to the Finance Committee of Parliament.

The Finance Ministry’s budget for FY 2026/27 is estimated at Shs2,693.40 billion, down from Shs2,796.77 billion in the current year, largely due to the reduced national resource envelope.

Musasizi said Vote 130 has been allocated Shs28,264.652 billion to cater for debt servicing, redemptions, and other statutory obligations, as the government seeks to maintain fiscal stability while pursuing ambitious growth targets.