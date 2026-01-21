ISO seeks extra Shs218b to enhance intelligence, monitor PDM funds

The Internal Security Organisation ISO has asked Parliament for an additional Shs218 billion in the 2026/27 financial year to strengthen intelligence collection and improve monitoring of the Parish Development Model PDM amid growing concerns over corruption and weak oversight.

The request was made by Martha Banura, the Deputy Director of Budget at ISO, while appearing before the Presidential Affairs Committee, chaired by Alex Byarugaba, to present the organisation’s National Budget Framework Paper.

“Our first key priority is enhanced intelligence collection. As an institution, we desire Shs195 billion, but the estimate for 2026/27 is only Shs118 billion, leaving us with a funding gap of Shs76.9 billion,” Banura told the committee.

She further revealed that ISO’s technical intelligence and cyber infrastructure remains severely underfunded.

“We require Shs51 billion to improve our technical intelligence collection and cyber infrastructure. However, out of this, only Shs2.5 billion has been provided, creating a shortfall of Shs49.06 billion,” she said.

Banura also highlighted a complete lack of funding for ISO’s role in monitoring the Parish Development Model.

“The other element is PDM operations, which require a recurrent budget of Shs23 billion. But there is no allocation at all, leaving the entire amount unfunded,” she added.

The disclosure triggered sharp reactions from lawmakers, who questioned ISO’s effectiveness in curbing corruption within the PDM, a flagship government programme aimed at lifting households out of poverty.

Benjamin Kamukama, the Member of Parliament for Ruhama County, criticised ISO for failing to act despite widespread reports of bribery in the distribution of PDM funds.

“We have been in campaigns and interacting with the masses on the ground. There is a lot of corruption. People are paying Shs 200,000 to access Shs1 million,” Kamukama said.

He cited Ntungamo district as an example, saying residents continue to suffer without clear channels for reporting abuse.

“In places like Ntungamo, we have not seen ISO intervention. People do not know where to report, yet these issues persist. Why is ISO not picking this information and forwarding it to the relevant authorities,” he asked.

Responding to the concerns, Ken Tumwebaze, the Director of Finance and Logistics at ISO defended the organisation’s reporting structure.

“The model of ISO reporting is different from that of other ministries and agencies. We report as directed, mainly to the President. Other institutions report to a wider group of stakeholders,” Tumwebaze explained.

However, Kamukama remained unconvinced, arguing that reporting without visible action defeats the purpose of intelligence work.

“Where are you reporting if we do not see action? We want results on the ground. People are still paying between Shs100,000 and Shs200,000. That is when we shall know that ISO and DISOs are doing their work,” he said.

Committee chairperson Alex Byarugaba backed the concerns, noting that while there is funding meant for monitoring the PDM, there is little evidence of corresponding action.

“If information is collected at district level and kept moving up the chain until it reaches the President, without immediate action on the ground, then it may not be helpful. These actors are on the ground and need timely intervention,” Byarugaba said.

Meanwhile, government records show that significant funds have already been released under the Parish Development Model in recent years. In the 2023/24 financial year, more than Shs1 trillion was allocated for PDM, largely for capitalising parish SACCOs across the country.

In the 2024/25 financial year, the Ministry of Finance released over Shs500 billion for PDM activities in the final quarter alone, while in the current 2025/26 financial year, an additional Shs259 billion was disbursed as part of the first tranche to verified PDM SACCOs nationwide.

Cumulatively, government releases under the Parish Development Model have surpassed Shs3 trillion since the programme’s launch, with most parishes having received multiple disbursements.

Despite these massive investments, lawmakers insist that weak monitoring and limited accountability continue to undermine the programme’s impact and raise questions over whether ISO’s request for additional funding will translate into tangible action against corruption at the parish level.