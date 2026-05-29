UNEB extends candidate registration deadline as board warns schools against fraud

The Uganda National Examinations Board has extended the deadline for normal registration of candidates for the 2026 Primary Leaving Examination, Uganda Certificate of Education and Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education examinations to June 30, giving schools additional time to complete the exercise.

The extension, according to UNEB Executive Director Dan N. Odongo, is intended to accommodate newly accredited examination centres that are still processing registration requirements.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, UNEB warned schools and examination centres against delaying the registration process, cautioning that congestion usually intensifies toward the closing dates.

“Normal registration has been extended to 30th June 2026 to accommodate the new centres that have just been accredited,” Odongo said.

He added that late registration would begin on July 1 and close on July 31, attracting a surcharge of 100 percent for PLE candidates and 50 percent for UCE and UACE candidates.

“There will be no more registration of candidates after July 31st 2026. Centres are urged to complete the registration process early within the period allowed to avoid the congestion that tends to occur towards the deadline,” Odongo warned.

UNEB also maintained the registration fees for privately sponsored candidates at Shs34,000 for PLE, Shs164,000 for UCE and Shs186,000 for UACE.

The Board clarified that government will continue meeting registration costs for learners studying under the Universal Primary Education, Universal Secondary Education and Universal Post O Level Education and Training programmes.

“The government will continue to pay the registration fees of all the candidates sponsored under any of the three programs,” Odongo said, urging heads of schools to ensure all qualifying learners are registered within the normal registration period.

UNEB further directed schools and parents to ensure that all candidate details are correctly captured before registration, especially names and dates of is that candidates should use. The names of the candidates should be got from the birth certificate, or NIRA forms submitted by the parents,” the statement reads in part.

The Board also outlined strict conditions for candidates seeking registration for the 2026 UCE examinations under the Competency Based Curriculum.

According to UNEB, this year’s candidates will be the third cohort to sit UCE examinations under the new curriculum, which requires learners to register for a minimum of eight and a maximum of nine subjects.

“Continuous Assessment scores for the subjects offered, as well as Project scores shall be a requirement for certification,” Odongo noted.

Only learners who sat PLE in 2022 or earlier and obtained Division One to Four or their equivalent will be allowed to register for UCE next year, provided they have completed four years of lower secondary education.

UNEB also cautioned learners against changing names or optional subjects after Continuous Assessment scores have already been submitted to the Board.

“Candidates whose Continuous Assessment scores have been submitted to UNEB are advised not to change names and optional subjects at S.4 registration,” Odongo said.

For repeaters, the Board stressed that all Continuous Assessment scores for Senior Three and Senior Four must be complete before registration is approved.

At UACE level, UNEB announced that the 2026 candidates will be the pioneer group assessed under the aligned Advanced Level curriculum following the rollout of competency based learning at lower secondary.

The Board said the candidates would be examined using scenario based assessment methods aligned to the revised curriculum framework.

“Only candidates who passed UCE and obtained the Uganda Certificate of Education in 2024 or earlier or possess an equivalent qualification can be registered for the 2026 UACE Examination,” Odongo explained.

He added that all candidates must have pursued Advanced Level studies for at least two years before registration.

UNEB also warned school administrators against fraudulent registration practices, particularly the illegal registration of privately sponsored students as government sponsored candidates.

“Any head of an examination centre or school director that will be found indulging in this practice shall pay twice the amount that has been defrauded,” Odongo warned.

He added,“Relevant laws on fraud will also be applied on such head teachers or directors and in addition, the examination centre number of the school shall be withdrawn.”

The Board further directed all examination centres to publicly display candidate registers at school noticeboards at least 60 days before the commencement of examinations as required under the UNEB Act.

Heads of centres were instructed to print registration slips from the UNEB portal and ensure candidates verify the accuracy of their biodata before appending signatures.

“Candidates MUST verify the correctness of the details and append their signatures as proof that they have verified the information,” Odongo emphasized.

The details to be verified include names as they appear on birth certificates, dates of birth, gender, photographs and subject combinations for UCE and UACE candidates.

In a move aimed at improving transparency, UNEB also announced that parents and guardians will be able to confirm registration status through an SMS platform by sending candidate index numbers to 6600.

“The Board therefore urges parents and guardians of candidates to take keen interest in the registration of their children and verify the correctness of the information submitted,” Odongo said.

UNEB also issued a final warning to candidates against using erasable pens during examinations, stressing that such materials remain prohibited in all UNEB assessments.

“Finally, the Board wishes to notify learners, parents and Heads of Centres that the use of erasable pen is not permitted during any of the UNEB examinations,” Odongo stated.

The Board’s latest communication comes at a time when the country is continuing to adjust to reforms in the education sector, particularly the implementation of the Competency Based Curriculum and changes in assessment methods at both lower and upper secondary levels.

Education stakeholders have in recent years raised concerns over errors in candidate biodata, delays in registration and irregularities in examination financing, issues UNEB says it is determined to eliminate through tighter supervision and enforcement measures.

With registration now entering the final phase, UNEB has called upon school administrators, parents and learners to comply with all guidelines to avoid disqualification and last minute complications ahead of the 2026 national examinations.