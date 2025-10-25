Speke Resort Munyonyo unveils 2025 festive season extravaganza by the lakeside

As the year draws to a close Speke Resort Munyonyo has unveiled its much-anticipated 2025 Festive Season Programme, a grand blend of indulgence, entertainment and family fun designed to help guests bid farewell to 2025 in spectacular style.

Running from December 19, 2025, to January 4, 2026, the “Ultimate Year-End Escape” promises a season of opulence and relaxation along the tranquil shores of Lake Victoria. Guests can expect a packed calendar of events from lavish buffets and live bands to kids’ carnivals, movie nights, and soothing spa experiences all tailored to create unforgettable holiday memories for families, couples, and friends.

Festive room rates start at USD 139 per night between December 19–23 and December 26–30, as well as January 1–4, 2026. Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Eve rates are USD 176 per night, offering guests a luxurious blend of accommodation, fine dining, and entertainment that make the resort one of East Africa’s most sought-after holiday destinations.

On Christmas Day, guests will enjoy a dazzling line-up that blends cultural charm with modern luxury. The day begins with Pamper the Pony sessions for children, followed by the resort’s signature Around the World Christmas Lunch Buffet, featuring global cuisines accompanied by a live band and DJ. Families can also enjoy kids’ movie nights, petting zoo visits, and a magical evening of Christmas cocktails and dinner under the stars; a celebration that perfectly captures the warmth and wonder of the season.

The celebrations continue on Boxing Day with a Bubbly Brunch, live music, and serene lakeside moments. Guests can stroll along the waterfront, unwind at the spa, or enjoy rhythmic performances by live bands. Meanwhile, the Kids’ Carnival and Petting Zoo promise laughter, learning, and plenty of festive fun making it a true family day by the water.

As New Year’s Eve approaches, Speke Resort Munyonyo pulls out all the stops. The resort transforms into a carnival of color and sound, featuring a Cirque Ballet Dinner, live DJ sessions, and thrilling fire-dance performances. At midnight, the skies above Lake Victoria erupt in a breathtaking fireworks display, marking the start of a joyful and hopeful 2026. Guests then welcome the dawn with a sumptuous New Year’s brunch and refreshing morning cocktails by the lakeside.

New Year’s Day brings a gentle beginning to the year, with guests invited to toast new beginnings at the Bloody Beach Brunch, enjoy live acoustic performances, or relax by the pool. A rich buffet at the Sea Breeze Restaurant stretches the day into a sunlit celebration, setting a refreshing tone for the year ahead.

Beyond its festive sparkle, Speke Resort Munyonyo continues to set the benchmark for luxury hospitality in Uganda. With lush gardens, an equestrian center, a world-class spa, and sweeping lake views, the resort offers an experience that harmoniously blends tranquility with sophistication. The 2025 Festive Programme reinforces that legacy, a season designed to be lived, loved, and remembered. Whether it’s a romantic getaway, a family retreat, or a grand New Year countdown, Speke Resort Munyonyo ensures every guest finds their own reason to celebrate.