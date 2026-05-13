Uganda Airlines boosts fleet with two leased Boeing aircraft

Uganda Airlines has strengthen its operations and connectivity across its growing route network with the acquisition of two leased Boeing 737-800 aircraft through a partnership with Ethiopian Airlines.

The first of the two aircraft arrived at Entebbe International Airport on Tuesday under a wet-lease arrangement with Ethiopian Airlines, while the second plane is expected in the coming weeks as the national carrier seeks to boost capacity and improve flight reliability.

In a statement issued after the arrival of the aircraft, Uganda Airlines said the move marks another step in strengthening the airline’s operations amid growing passenger demand on regional routes.

“Today, we officially welcomed the first of two newly leased aircraft into the Uganda Airlines fleet with a wet-leased Boeing 737-800 operated in partnership with Ethiopian Airlines,” the airline said.

“This addition strengthens our operations and enhances flexibility as we continue to deliver greater connectivity across our network,” the statement added.

Under the wet-lease arrangement, Ethiopian Airlines provides the aircraft together with pilots, cabin crew, maintenance services and insurance, allowing Uganda Airlines to immediately deploy the plane on its network.

The Boeing 737-800 is expected to operate on busy regional routes including Nairobi, Johannesburg, Kinshasa and Lagos where the airline has recently experienced rising passenger numbers and increasing demand for reliable connections.

The latest development comes at a time when Uganda Airlines has been under pressure to stabilize operations following a series of flight disruptions, schedule changes and fleet availability challenges in recent months.

Revived in 2019 after nearly two decades without a national carrier, Uganda Airlines has steadily expanded its footprint across Africa, the Middle East and Asia. The airline currently operates Airbus A330-800neo aircraft for long-haul flights alongside Bombardier CRJ900 regional jets and an Airbus A320-200.

The national carrier currently flies to destinations including London, Mumbai, Dubai, Lagos, Abuja, Johannesburg, Nairobi, Juba, Kinshasa, Bujumbura, Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar.

The leased aircraft will provide much-needed operational flexibility as the airline works to strengthen its competitiveness in the regional aviation market and improve on-time performance.

Uganda Airlines has also recently embarked on management and operational reforms aimed at improving efficiency and reversing financial losses that have affected the carrier since its revival.

The two Boeing aircraft will ease pressure on the airline’s existing fleet as Uganda Airlines continues positioning itself as a key player in regional air transport.