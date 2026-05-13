EC’s Byabakama confirms Museveni’s 2026 election victory after swearing-in

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Simon Byabakama, has formally confirmed the election of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for another five-year term following the conclusion of the 2026 General Elections.

Speaking during the presidential swearing-in ceremony at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds on Tuesday, Justice Byabakama said the Electoral Commission conducted the elections in line with the Constitution and all electoral laws governing the country.

“The Electoral Commission successfully organised and conducted the presidential elections held on January 15, 2026, in accordance with the Constitution and the electoral laws of Uganda,” Byabakama said.

He added that the Commission fulfilled its constitutional mandate by announcing the final presidential results within the legally prescribed timelines.

“After tallying all valid votes cast across the country, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni obtained 71.6 per cent of the total votes cast, thereby surpassing the constitutional threshold required for declaration as President-elect,” he stated.

The declaration formally cemented Museveni’s continued leadership of Uganda, extending his rule for another term after a tightly monitored national exercise that attracted participation from millions of voters across the country.

Byabakama praised Ugandans for what he described as their peaceful participation in the electoral process, noting that citizens exercised their democratic rights in an orderly manner.

“Millions of Ugandans turned up peacefully to choose their leaders through constitutional and democratic means. This reflects the continued commitment of our people to peace, stability and constitutional governance,” he said.

The EC boss also commended different stakeholders who played roles during the electoral process, including political actors, security agencies, development partners, civil society organisations, journalists and electoral officials deployed across the country.

“We extend appreciation to all stakeholders, including candidates, security agencies, civil society organisations, development partners, the media and electoral officials, for contributing to the peaceful conduct of the elections,” Byabakama noted.

He further described the successful completion of the elections as a reflection of Uganda’s democratic continuity and institutional maturity.

“The successful completion of this electoral exercise demonstrates Uganda’s commitment to constitutional governance, peace and democratic continuity. We thank all citizens for maintaining calm and order throughout the entire process,” he added.

Museveni’s swearing-in ceremony at Kololo attracted several regional and international dignitaries, heads of state, diplomats, and government officials, marking the beginning of another presidential term under the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).