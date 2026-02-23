Prison warder shoots dead three supervisors at Kiboga prison

A prison officer has tragically shot dead three people, including two of his supervisors and the spouse of one of the officers at Kiboga Prison.

The shooting occurred at around 10:00am on February 23, 2026, according to the Uganda Prisons Service.

The deceased have been identified as Assistant Superintendent of Prisons Hope Catherine, who was serving as Deputy Officer in Charge, Principal Officer I Akishuri Bright, the third in command at the facility, and Ms Ayebare Sarah, the spouse of the Officer in Charge.

Authorities say the suspect, identified as No. 13544 Warder Anguyo Moses, allegedly opened fire on his supervisors before fleeing the prison premises.

Confirming the incident, the Senior Commissioner of Prisons and Service Spokesperson, Frank Baine Mayanja, said the attack happened during working hours.

“The incident occurred at about 1000 hours when No. 13544 Warder Anguyo Moses opened fire on his supervisors, fatally shooting them. Following the incident, the suspect fled the facility,” Frank Baine said.

Police were immediately called to the scene and secured the facility as a joint security operation was launched to pursue the suspect, who remains at large and is considered dangerous.

“Although the gun used in the shooting has been recovered, the suspect remains at large and is considered dangerous. Anyone with valuable information regarding his whereabouts is urged to inform the Police,” Frank Baine added.

Authorities confirmed that the firearm used in the shooting has since been recovered. Investigations are ongoing, and the public has been assured that updates will be provided as more information becomes available.