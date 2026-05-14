Museveni appoints Justice Moses Kazibwe Kawumi as Deputy Chief Justice, Agnes Alum Chief Registrar

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has appointed Justice Moses Kazibwe Kawumi as Uganda’s new Deputy Chief Justice and Her Worship Agnes Alum as Chief Registrar.

The appointments were announced Thursday in a statement issued by the Presidential Press Unit.

“The President of the Republic of Uganda, H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has appointed Justice Moses Kazibwe Kawumi as the new Deputy Chief Justice,” the statement said.

The statement further confirmed the appointment of Agnes Alum as the new Chief Registrar, one of the most influential administrative positions within the Judiciary.

According to the Presidency, Justice Kawumi’s name has already been forwarded to Parliament for vetting and approval in line with constitutional requirements.

“The name of the new Deputy Chief Justice has been sent to Parliament, awaiting approval,” the statement added.

Justice Kawumi assumes the spotlight at a time when Uganda’s Judiciary is under pressure to tackle case backlog, improve public trust, and fast track judicial reforms aimed at improving access to justice.

The Deputy Chief Justice is the second highest judicial office in the country after the Chief Justice and heads the Court of Appeal and Constitutional Court, making the holder one of the most powerful figures in Uganda’s legal system.

A seasoned judicial officer, Justice Kawumi has served in several capacities within the Judiciary and is widely viewed within legal circles as an experienced figure in appellate and constitutional law.

His expected elevation now places him at the center of some of the country’s most sensitive constitutional and political legal processes.

JusticeAgnes Alum’

Agnes Alum’s appointment as Chief Registrar equally positions her at the heart of Judiciary administration.

The Chief Registrar serves as the Judiciary’s principal administrator and accounting officer, overseeing court operations, registrars, and implementation of key institutional reforms.

Her appointment comes as the Judiciary continues to push the digitization of court processes and the modernization of justice delivery systems across the country.

The appointment of the new deputy chief justice will solve the courts’ continued battle of case delays, understaffing, and increasing public scrutiny.

The appointments also signal President Museveni’s continued role in influencing leadership within key state institutions following his swearing in for another term in office.

Parliament will begin the vetting process for Justice Kawumi before his formal approval and assumption of office.