American companies in Uganda invest, create jobs, transfer knowledge- U.S Ambassador Popp

The United States Ambassador to Uganda, William W. Popp, has hailed American companies operating in Uganda for investing in communities, creating jobs, and transferring skills and technology, as the U.S. Embassy officially launched the Freedom250: The American Edge campaign in Kampala.

Speaking during the launch event, Ambassador Popp said American partnerships in Uganda go beyond trade and profit making, noting that they have contributed significantly to health care, education, research, innovation, and economic growth.

“American companies in Uganda don’t just do business. They invest in Uganda. They create jobs. They transfer knowledge,” Popp said.

The campaign marks the beginning of celebrations leading to the 250th anniversary of American independence on July 4, 2026, while also highlighting decades of cooperation between Uganda and the United States.

Popp, whose diplomatic tour in Uganda is nearing its end after nearly three years, described the initiative as both a celebration of shared achievements and a reaffirmation of American values of innovation, entrepreneurship, and freedom.

“Freedom250 is an opportunity to reaffirm that American values continue to guide how we engage with partners like Uganda,” he said.

The ambassador said throughout his travels across Uganda, he witnessed what he termed as “The American Edge” in different sectors including health care, education, business, technology, and scientific research.

“I’ve seen it in laboratories at Makerere and Mbarara Universities, where Ugandan researchers use American technology to unlock the genetic codes of diseases,” he said.

“I’ve seen it in the offices of entrepreneurs who studied in America and returned home to build businesses that create jobs and drive innovation.”

Popp praised Ugandan alumni of American exchange programs, saying they have played a major role in transforming communities and strengthening ties between the two countries.

He particularly recognized more than 6,000 Ugandan alumni of U.S. exchange programs and encouraged Ugandans to engage them about their experiences in the United States.

“Every one of you are part of American excellence in action and you brought it back to Uganda,” he said.

The envoy also highlighted the role of American businesses in Uganda’s economy, citing firms in telecommunications, agriculture, beverages, and banking.

He said companies such as American Tower Corporation, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and Citibank continue to expand opportunities for Ugandans through investments and partnerships.

According to Popp, American agricultural technologies are also improving productivity among Ugandan farmers and boosting exports.

On health cooperation, the ambassador pointed to joint Uganda-U.S. efforts during the Ebola outbreak in 2025, saying the collaboration helped contain the disease in less than 90 days.

“When Ebola struck in 2025, we stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Uganda. American public health experts worked alongside Ugandan epidemiologists,” he said.

He added that American diagnostic technologies, vaccine research partnerships, and support to institutions such as the Uganda Virus Research Institute have strengthened Uganda’s ability to respond to disease outbreaks.

Popp also referenced the signing of a five year $2.3 billion health memorandum of understanding between Uganda and the United States in December 2025, describing it as a reflection of growing cooperation in health security.

The ambassador further highlighted education partnerships between Ugandan and American universities, saying they have helped produce scientists, doctors, engineers, and innovators shaping the future of the region.

He noted that the newly opened American Center in Kampala and the U.S. Studies Center at Makerere University are expected to deepen academic exchange and learning opportunities.

The Freedom250 campaign will feature exhibitions, social media engagements, alumni stories, and events celebrating the historical and modern relationship between Uganda and the United States under the hashtags #TheAmericanEdge and #Freedom250.

As he prepares to leave Uganda, Popp thanked Ugandans for what he described as their warmth, resilience, and partnership.

“While my time in this role may be concluding, the work we have undertaken together is far from finished. Here’s to the next 250 years of friendship, partnership, and shared prosperity,”he said.