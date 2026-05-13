What MPs have vowed to do for electorates after swearing-in

Parliament today commenced the swearing-in ceremony for Members elect to the 12th Parliament, with 184 legislators taking the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Member of Parliament as leaders unveiled ambitious plans to tackle corruption, fight poverty, improve service delivery and push for political reforms in the next five years.

The ceremony attracted both returning legislators and new entrants, many of whom used the occasion to outline the priorities they intend to champion for their electorates and the country at large.

Among the first leaders sworn in was Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, who also returns as Woman MP for Bukedea District. Shortly after taking oath, Among defended the performance of the 11th Parliament, describing it as one of the most productive legislatures Uganda has ever had.

“I want to thank the security forces for maintaining peace in this country. As you heard the motto yesterday, this is Kisanja No Sleep. We must be able to work for Wanaichi and concentrate on what affects the local people,” Among said.

“This Parliament has been a very good Parliament. We have done a lot of work and I can tell you it is one of the most remarkable Parliaments that we have had in the history of Parliament,” she added.

Among also thanked President Yoweri Museveni for entrusting her with the leadership of Parliament, saying the opportunity to serve as Speaker would always leave her indebted to him.

Aringa South County MP Yorke Alioni, who has openly declared his intention to contest for the Speakership, vowed to intensify the fight against corruption in Parliament, saying the anti-corruption campaign has now received renewed backing from President Museveni and Chief of Defence Forces Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

“Within a few days, I will come in for my second swearing in as the Speaker of the 12th Parliament of Uganda. The struggle against corruption is still on and I have not given up,” Alioni said.

“The President has come out openly on matters of corruption and I also thank the CDF. I am not going to tolerate acts related to corruption in the Parliament of Uganda, especially the 12th Parliament which I am going to lead,” he added.

Soroti Woman MP Anna Adeke called on the incoming Parliament to address the issue of political transition, warning that Uganda must be prepared for the future to avoid instability.

“That question that has been lingering in the hearts and minds of Ugandans should be something the 12th Parliament addresses and manages properly without anarchy,” Adeke said.

“For the wider picture about our constitutional democracy, I expect the issue of transition and how it will happen to feature prominently because it is apparent.”

Lira City Woman MP Ruth Aceng said the next Parliament must focus on fighting corruption in order for Uganda to fully attain and sustain middle income status.

“We must fight corruption and ensure that we leap into middle income status,” Aceng said.

Kitgum Woman MP Lillian Aber pledged to focus on agriculture and household income generation, saying her priority will be uplifting families out of poverty through commercial farming and value addition.

“This is a term that we need to ensure that we drive as many people as possible into household income support,” Aber said.

“My focus is on agriculture because that is the backbone of my people. I am going to support crops like coffee and attract investors for industrialisation in Kitgum so that the lives of our people can change.”

New Mawogola North MP Aine Sodo thanked voters in Sembabule for entrusting him with leadership and promised to immediately embark on development programmes in the constituency.

“Hopefully by June 2026, I am coming to Sembabule for a party to congratulate you and then we start work together,” Sodo said.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, who retained her seat as Kakumiro Woman MP, paid tribute to President Museveni for mentoring her from a young age and vowed to intensify the fight against poverty and corruption in the next five years.

“He identified me when I was still a young woman at the age of 26 and I became a deputy RDC. It is because of that opportunity that I am the leader you see now,” Nabbanja said.

She said her focus would remain on strengthening the oversight of government programmes and ensuring that services reach ordinary Ugandans.

“We still have sub counties without secondary schools and health centres. That is going to be our focus so that nobody is left behind,” Nabbanja said.

On poverty eradication, the Prime Minister said the government will continue using the Parish Development Model to bring the remaining population outside the money economy into productive economic activity.

“Our focus is going to be on the 30 percent of our population that is still outside the money economy,” she added.

Workers’ MP Arinaitwe Rwakajara said he will push government to establish a special empowerment programme for workers similar to funds available to women, youth and the elderly.

“The workers have not had any programme. This time government must design a programme where workers can also benefit from government funds,” Rwakajara said.

He also vowed to continue pushing for the enactment of the Minimum Wage law.

“We must make sure that in this term we have minimum wage fixed for the workers of this country,” he added.

Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze revealed plans to transform Mukono into Uganda’s education city by investing in infrastructure around major learning institutions.

“We want to be the educational city of Uganda just like Oxford, Harvard and Cambridge because Mukono is already an education hub,” Nambooze said.

She however warned that the 12th Parliament could face difficult debates over governance, elections and constitutional reforms.

“The sovereignty bill was just something to show us where we are going and what the trend in Parliament is likely to take,” she remarked.

Former Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga thanked voters in Kamuli for returning her to Parliament and pledged to continue lobbying for industrial parks, roads, schools and the operationalisation of Kimaka Airstrip.

“The Kimaka airstrip is going to be reopened and this will enable people to get jobs, carry out business and improve their livelihoods,” Kadaga said.

Kasilo County MP Paul Emaju commended the people of Serere for electing NRM leaders across the district, saying the move will strengthen unity among leaders.

“We now have all the four MPs from NRM. It is an opportunity for us to ensure that we promote unity and present issues affecting our people with one voice,” Emaju said.

He said leaders will focus on encouraging youth to diversify beyond fishing into agriculture and vocational training programmes.

Entebbe Municipality MP Stephen Shayka described his swearing in as a victory for democracy and pledged to unite leaders from different political backgrounds for development.

“We look forward to unity and ensuring that schools, health facilities and roads are fixed according to the expectations of the people,” Shayka said.

The swearing in exercise also saw Adjumani West MP Moses Ali and Kabula County MP Enos Asiimwe take oath inside the Parliament Conference Hall due to health related circumstances. Clerk to Parliament Adolf Mwesige presided over the special sessions.

The swearing in of Members elect will continue tomorrow ahead of the election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 12th Parliament.