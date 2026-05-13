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Tycoon Sudhir joins India Minister in Kampala talks on youth skills and investment

By Our Reporter
City tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia and a host of other Ugandan-Indians join Mr Jayant Chaudhary, India’s Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, was in Uganda to represent the Government of India at President Yoweri Museveni’s swearing-in ceremony.

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Our Reporter

Businessman Sudhir Ruparelia was among leading Ugandan and Indian business figures who joined high level discussions in Kampala focused on youth empowerment, skills development and strengthening cooperation between Uganda and India during the visit of Indian Minister Jayant Chaudhary.

Chaudhary, India’s Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, was in Uganda to represent the Government of India at President Yoweri Museveni’s swearing in ceremony.

During his stay in Kampala, the minister met members of the Indian diaspora at a breakfast engagement organised by the Indian High Commission, where discussions centred on deepening economic and educational cooperation between Uganda and India.

The engagement also attracted Tororo County legislator Shyam Tanna, one of Uganda’s youngest Members of Parliament, highlighting the growing role of young leaders in strengthening ties between the two countries.

In a separate courtesy meeting hosted by the Indian High Commission, Chaudhary held discussions with Ugandan leaders and private sector players on how Uganda can partner with India to improve vocational education, accreditation systems and workforce competitiveness.

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The talks focused on expanding opportunities for Ugandan youth through technical training, entrepreneurship, modern farming methods and specialised skilling programmes aimed at increasing employment both locally and abroad.

Captains of industry including Sudhir Ruparelia, Bhaskar Kotecha, Sitaram Reddy and Ramesh Babu attended the engagement alongside officials from the Indian High Commission and other distinguished guests.

The discussions come at a time when Uganda is increasingly prioritising skills development and industrialisation as key drivers for job creation, especially among the youth population.

India remains one of Uganda’s major development and investment partners, with cooperation spanning trade, education, health, technology and infrastructure development.

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