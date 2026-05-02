Senior lawyer and former Buganda Minister Peter Mulira passes on

Kampala, Uganda — May 2, 2026 — Peter Mulira, a veteran Ugandan lawyer and former minister in the Buganda Kingdom government, has died at the age of 76.

His death, confirmed on Saturday, marks the loss of a seasoned legal mind whose influence stretched across constitutional debate, cultural governance, and public affairs in Uganda.

A distinguished legal career

Mulira was widely known for his depth of knowledge in constitutional law and governance. Over the years, he established himself as a consistent voice in Uganda’s legal circles, contributing to discussions on the rule of law and institutional development.

His legal practice and public commentary earned him respect among peers, with many turning to him for guidance on complex constitutional questions.

Service in Buganda Kingdom

In addition to his legal career, Mulira served in the Buganda Kingdom government as a minister, where he played a role in shaping policy and advising on matters concerning the kingdom’s administration.

He was part of a generation that helped redefine Buganda’s place within Uganda following the restoration of traditional institutions, often engaging in discussions about the balance between cultural authority and state governance.

Public image and intellectual influence

Mulira was frequently described by colleagues as a “walking encyclopedia,” reflecting his extensive understanding of Uganda’s political and legal history.

His measured approach to public discourse, combined with a strong grounding in historical context, made him a respected figure in both academic and policy discussions.

Passing and early reactions

By the time of publication, details surrounding the cause of his death had not been publicly disclosed.

News of his passing has since drawn tributes from across the legal fraternity and cultural institutions, with many acknowledging his role as a mentor and thought leader.

Lasting impact

Mulira’s legacy is closely tied to:

His contribution to Uganda’s constitutional thought

His service within the Buganda Kingdom

His influence on legal scholarship and mentorship

His role in shaping governance conversations

His death signals the departure of a figure whose work helped define the intersection of law, culture, and governance in contemporary Uganda.

