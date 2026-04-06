Former Congo leader Joseph Kabila declared a fugitive amid a treason conviction

Kinshasa, April 2026 — Former Democratic Republic of the Congo president Joseph Kabila, who ruled the vast Central African nation for nearly two decades, has been declared a fugitive by state authorities following a treason conviction that marks a dramatic shift from power for one of Africa’s most enduring leaders.

According to government officials, a military court in the Democratic Republic of the Congo found Kabila guilty in absentia in 2025, accusing him of supporting armed rebel groups operating in the country’s volatile eastern region. He was reportedly handed a death sentence, though he remains outside the country.

Kabila, who led the Congo from 2001 until 2019, has strongly denied the allegations, describing them as politically motivated and part of a broader campaign to eliminate him from the national political scene.

The case represents a sharp deterioration in relations between Kabila and his successor, President Félix Tshisekedi. The two leaders initially formed a fragile power-sharing arrangement following the disputed 2018 elections, but their alliance later collapsed amid accusations of betrayal and competition for influence.

Government officials allege that Kabila maintained ties with insurgent factions destabilizing mineral-rich eastern provinces, a region that has long suffered from armed conflict involving local militias and foreign-backed groups. However, no public evidence has been fully detailed in international forums, and analysts caution that the charges could reflect deeper political rivalries within the country’s elite.

Kabila first assumed power in 2001 following the assassination of his father, former president Laurent-Désiré Kabila. Over the years, he consolidated control over the government and military, remaining in office beyond his constitutional term limits before eventually stepping down under international pressure.

His departure paved the way for Tshisekedi’s presidency, though the transition was widely viewed as contested. Since then, the Congolese political landscape has remained tense, with shifting alliances and persistent security challenges.

The development comes at a time when the Democratic Republic of the Congo continues to grapple with armed violence in its eastern territories, humanitarian crises, and questions over governance and accountability. Observers say the pursuit of a former head of state on such serious charges is both unprecedented and indicative of deep fractures within the nation’s political system.

For now, Kabila’s whereabouts remain unclear, and it is uncertain whether he will face arrest or international legal action. His case is likely to intensify political tensions in Kinshasa and further complicate efforts to stabilize one of Africa’s most resource-rich yet conflict-affected countries.