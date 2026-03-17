Ruto intervenes in governance crisis at Nairobi Hospital

William Ruto has intervened in the ongoing governance and financial challenges affecting Kenya Hospital Association, the body that owns and manages Nairobi Hospital following appeals from doctors, members of the association and patients.

In a press release issued on Monday, Hussein Mohamed said the President had received several written memoranda from stakeholders raising concerns about disputes and internal wrangles that could affect the hospital’s operations and patient care.

“These appeals raised serious concerns about the potential impact of longstanding governance and financial challenges on patient care, clinical governance and the hospital’s operational stability,” Mohamed said.

According to Mohamed, the concerns mainly relate to disputes over membership of the Kenya Hospital Association, contested board elections and annual general meetings, allegations of conflicts of interest and mismanagement, as well as ineffective dispute resolution mechanisms that have resulted in mounting litigation.

“These concerns paint a troubling picture for a hospital that has long been regarded as one of the premier healthcare institutions in Kenya and the region,” he added.

Established in the 1950s, Nairobi Hospital serves more than 290,000 patients annually, operates six satellite centres and works with more than 700 specialist doctors while also training health professionals who serve across Kenya and the region.

Mohamed noted that President Ruto accepted the role of Patron of the Kenya Hospital Association in 2023 after being nominated by the association.

“It is therefore in both his capacity as Patron of the Association and as President of the Republic of Kenya that President Ruto was briefed and appealed to by concerned stakeholders regarding the situation facing Nairobi Hospital,” Mohamed explained.

Efforts to resolve the crisis have included a series of consultative meetings convened by Felix Koskei with board members, doctors and other stakeholders.

“In total, no fewer than fourteen meetings were held to facilitate dialogue and encourage resolution of the disputes affecting the institution,” Mohamed said.

He added that the engagements resulted in the reconstitution of the hospital’s Board of Management and agreement on a five point reform agenda aimed at restoring stability and strengthening governance.

“The Government will continue to support all necessary steps within the law to restore stability, strengthen governance and ensure that Nairobi Hospital continues to provide high quality healthcare services to Kenyans and patients from across the region,” Mohamed said.