UNBS celebrates Women, calls for greater gender inclusiveness through standards

The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has celebrated the contribution of women within the institution while emphasizing the importance of standards in promoting gender inclusiveness and workplace equality.

The celebration, held at the UNBS head office in Bweyogerere, formed part of activities to mark International Women’s Day and recognized the role women play in advancing standards, quality assurance and innovation in Uganda.

Speaking during the event, UNBS Executive Director James Kasigwa applauded the dedication and professionalism of women working at the Bureau, noting that their talent and commitment continue to contribute significantly to the institution’s achievements.

“We celebrate the talent, passion and commitment of women at UNBS whose work continues to play a key role in advancing standards, quality assurance and innovation in Uganda,”Kasigwa said.

He also highlighted the 2026 International Women’s Day theme, Balance the Scales, explaining that the concept goes beyond the scientific measurement work commonly associated with standards.

“Balancing the scales goes beyond metrology. It calls for collective action to ensure that women and girls are safe, respected and empowered to shape their own lives,”he said.

Kasigwa further encouraged women at UNBS to champion the adoption and use of international standards that promote diversity, gender equity and workplace wellbeing across both government institutions and private organizations.

The UNBS boss also reaffirmed the Bureau’s commitment to strengthening gender equality and staff welfare initiatives, including the establishment of the UNBS Nurture Nest facility and the development of the UNBS Gender Action Plan 2026–2030 aimed at deepening inclusiveness within the institution.

Guest speaker Maggie Kigozi urged women to prioritize financial independence, encouraging them to invest and build sustainable sources of income.

Kigozi emphasized that financial empowerment remains a critical pillar in enabling women to make independent decisions and contribute meaningfully to national development.