Police, US Embassy warn Ugandans over visa fraud as 43 arrested for using forged documents

The Uganda Police Force and the United States Embassy in Uganda have warned Ugandans against falling victim to visa fraud schemes, revealing that at least 43 people have already been arrested for attempting to obtain United States visas using forged documents.

The warning was issued during a joint press briefing in Kampala addressed by police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke and the Senior Regional Security Officer at the United States Embassy in Uganda, James Bloomer.

Rusoke said security agencies are increasingly handling cases of fraud and impersonation involving individuals posing as intermediaries who promise to help people process visas, secure jobs or access government services in exchange for money.

“The general state of security across the country remains calm and stable, but we continue to intensify the fight against crime in all its forms. Visa fraud is part of a broader pattern of general fraud and impersonation offences that are increasingly being reported in Uganda,”Rusoke said.

Rusoke warned that many conmen present themselves as officials from government institutions, ministries, non governmental organisations, banks and telecommunications companies in order to gain the trust of unsuspecting victims.

“Many Ugandans are currently grappling with a wave of conmen and impersonators who present themselves as intermediaries or fixers. These criminals often target people who are unfamiliar with official processes, those in urgent situations, and individuals who are desperate for opportunities,” he said.

According to the police spokesperson, the fraudsters often use forged identification cards, fake introduction letters and unofficial phone numbers or social media accounts to appear legitimate.

“In some cases they even use the names and photographs of real officers or prominent individuals to deceive their victims. Once they receive money, they either disappear completely or continue demanding additional payments, leaving victims embarrassed and afraid to report the matter,” Rusoke added.

He emphasized that genuine public officials do not demand money to perform their lawful duties.

“If someone approaches you privately, asks you to keep the matter secret and demands cash facilitation to fix a file, secure a job, process a visa or obtain a grant, treat this as a serious warning sign of fraud,” he said.

Rusoke urged the public to always verify the identity of anyone claiming to represent government institutions or security agencies before making payments or sharing personal information.

“We understand that many victims feel embarrassed and fear being blamed. However, we encourage anyone who has been defrauded to come forward and report the matter. You are not a criminal. The person who abused your trust is,” he said.

During the same briefing, Bloomer revealed that dozens of Ugandans had been intercepted while attempting to apply for visas using forged documents.

“Since July 2025, we have had forty three people who tried to use some sort of fake document to obtain a visa to go to the United States. Those forty three people were stopped at the embassy and handed over to Ugandan police forces for prosecution,” Bloomer said.

He stressed that the United States welcomes legitimate travelers from Uganda for tourism, business and education, but warned that submitting false documents automatically disqualifies applicants and could lead to arrest.

“We encourage the people of Uganda who want to visit the United States to obtain a visa, but you must understand the process and follow the regulations. When you apply for a visa, please do not submit false documents because that will prevent you from getting a visa,”Bloomer said.

Bloomer also cautioned Ugandans against hiring agents or middlemen to help them obtain visas.

“This is a process between you and the embassy. You do not need to hire somebody to help you acquire a visa. Many people you might hire will not give you the right answers,” he said.

He further warned applicants against paying visa bonds before they are officially informed by embassy officials.

“The person who interviews you will tell you how much you have to pay for the visa bond. Please do not pay before that. There are people out there trying to separate you from your money,” Bloomer said.

Police said investigations into fraud and impersonation cases are ongoing as authorities intensify efforts to dismantle criminal networks targeting Ugandans seeking travel opportunities abroad.