Seven students injured in brutal night attack at Apac Seed Secondary School

Apac District — April 6, 2026 — Authorities in Northern Uganda have launched a manhunt following a shocking nighttime assault at Apac Seed Secondary School, where seven students were left injured after armed intruders broke into the school.

The incident occurred late at night as students slept in their dormitories. Witnesses say a group of attackers wielding machetes and knives forced their way into the premises, moving from room to room and attacking victims before disappearing into the darkness.

Security officials who arrived at the scene described it as “highly coordinated,” suggesting the possibility that the assailants had prior knowledge of the school layout. However, no arrests have yet been made, and investigators say the motive remains under active review.

The injured students were rushed to nearby medical centers, where health workers confirmed that most suffered severe cuts but are expected to recover. Counseling services are also being arranged to help students cope with the trauma.

Police have since increased patrols across the Apac District, particularly around schools, as fear spreads among parents and residents. Many families have begun demanding urgent government intervention to guarantee the safety of learners, especially in boarding institutions.

“This is a wake-up call,” said one concerned parent. “Schools must not become targets of violence.”

Education officials are now reviewing security protocols at Apac Seed Secondary School, including fencing, lighting, and the presence of guards during night hours.

As the investigation continues, authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward, vowing that those responsible will be brought to justice.