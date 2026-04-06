Museveni backs “eye-for-an-eye” proportional justice bill amid surge in violent crime

Kampala, Uganda—President Yoweri Museveni has publicly endorsed the controversial Proportional Justice Bill, 2026, which seeks to embed the ancient “eye-for-an-eye” principle into Uganda’s legal system as a direct response to rising violent crime.

The draft legislation, prepared by youth advocate Nyanzi Martin Luther, proposes that punishments should strictly correspond to the harm offenders cause. This includes capital punishment for murder, maximum penalties for aggravated rape and defilement, and tougher sentences for repeat offenders.

In a recent address to legal professionals, Museveni reinforced his long-held position, stating: “People should know that if you take a life, your life will also be taken. You cannot kill people, and you are left to move. That is not correct. A killer is a killer.” He, however, cautioned against mob justice, insisting that punishment must be administered only through formal state institutions.

The President’s remarks align with views he has consistently expressed over the years, as reported by Daily Monitor. In 2016 and again in 2021, Museveni told lawyers that the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) believes in the principle of “an eye for an eye.”

“The NRM believes in an eye for an eye. If somebody kills your person, that one should also be killed,” he said, according to Daily Monitor reports.

Museveni has repeatedly drawn on Uganda’s liberation history to justify firm accountability. During the NRA bush war, he noted, killers were executed to maintain discipline. He has argued that this approach remains relevant today in dealing with serious crime.

The Proportional Justice Bill, 2026, has gained momentum amid widespread public frustration over what many view as a lenient justice system that fails to deter violent offenders. Supporters, including the bill’s drafter, say it will better protect victims and restore confidence in the law by ensuring penalties match the gravity of offenses.

Key elements of the proposed bill include:

Mandatory death penalty for murder convictions

Harsh maximum sentences for serious sexual and aggravated crimes

Escalating penalties for repeat offenders

Stronger focus on victim rights and deterrence

However, the bill has sparked sharp criticism from human rights advocates, legal experts, and civil society groups. Opponents argue that formalising an “eye-for-an-eye” approach risks undermining due process, constitutional safeguards, and Uganda’s international human rights commitments. They warn of the danger of irreversible errors in a justice system that still faces challenges with investigations, corruption risks, and judicial capacity.

As Uganda grapples with this debate, the country stands at a crossroads: whether to adopt a stricter retributive model rooted in traditional and historical principles of justice, or to pursue a more balanced system that incorporates rehabilitation alongside punishment.

With Museveni’s influential backing, the Proportional Justice Bill is expected to dominate parliamentary and public discussions in the coming months. How lawmakers navigate the tension between public demands for security and concerns over fairness and human rights will shape the future of Uganda’s justice system.