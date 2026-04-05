Kikuube LC5 chairperson Peter Banura dies in road crash as police hunt driver

Kampala, Uganda – April 5, 2026-Police in the Albertine South Region have launched investigations into a fatal road crash that claimed the life of Kikuube District LC5 Chairperson, Peter Banura.

According to Police Spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke, the deceased—son of Uganda’s Ambassador to Burundi, Matia Kyaligonza—was knocked down by a speeding Toyota Hiace, commonly referred to as a “drone,” at Butyamba Village in Kikuube Town Council.



“He was rushed to Hoima Regional Referral Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead,” Rusoke said.

Police revealed that the driver of the vehicle fled the scene immediately after the incident. However, authorities have since recovered and impounded the Toyota Hiace.

“Efforts are ongoing to identify, trace, and arrest the driver to assist with ongoing investigations,” Rusoke added.

Leaders across the country have expressed grief over Banura’s sudden death. Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja described him as a committed and promising leader.

“As the pioneer LC5 Chairperson of Kikuube, he was dedicated to the progress of the district and the well-being of its people. We have lost a very humble man who still had much life ahead of him,” Nabbanja said.

State Minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development Balaam Barugahara also paid tribute, describing Banura as humble, peaceful, and deeply patriotic.

“This is a profound loss to his family, the Obukama bwa Bunyoro Kitara, and Uganda as a whole,” he said.

Barugahara further called on motorists, especially drivers of public transport vehicles, to exercise caution and be mindful of other road users.

Police say investigations into the incident are ongoing as the search for the driver continues.