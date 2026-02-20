Speke Resort Munyonyo unveils Ramadan staycation packages with affordable rates 

Speke Resort Munyonyo has announced a special Ramadan staycation package aimed at offering guests a serene and spiritually enriching retreat away from the bustle of the city.

In a promotional release, the lakeside luxury resort invites guests to embrace the beauty of Ramadan with a peaceful staycation designed for reflection, comfort and togetherness.

The package combines elegant accommodation, warm hospitality and access to premium leisure facilities, positioning the resort as an ideal destination for families and individuals observing the holy month.

According to the offer, room rates start at $182 (approximately Shs 709,800) for a single room and $201 (approximately Shs 783,900) for a double room, based on the prevailing exchange rate of about Shs 3,900 per dollar. The rates are offered on a bed and breakfast basis and are inclusive of taxes.

Guests will also enjoy complimentary access to the health club, swimming pool, steam bath and sauna, enhancing the overall staycation experience.

The management says the Ramadan package is meant to provide a calm atmosphere conducive to prayer, rest and renewal. Nestled along the shores of Lake Victoria, the resort’s tranquil environment, landscaped gardens and spacious rooms provide a fitting setting for reflection during the holy month.

“Step away from the city hustle and embrace a peaceful retreat filled with comfort, reflection and luxury,” the promotional message reads.

The message adds that elegant spaces and tranquil surroundings create the perfect atmosphere for rest and renewal.

Reservations are open through the resort’s booking channels, with management urging early booking due to anticipated high demand during Ramadan.

The resort operates alongside the adjacent Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort, reinforcing Munyonyo’s standing as one of Uganda’s premier hospitality destinations.

The new staycation offer is designed to attract both local and regional guests seeking a refined yet peaceful experience during the holy month.