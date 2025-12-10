Speke Resort Munyonyo unveils Xmas Eve dinner with festive entertainment

Speke Resort Munyonyo has announced an enchanting Christmas Eve Dinner set to take place on December 24, with an unforgettable night of food, music, and family-friendly festivities by the lakeside.

The celebration, scheduled to begin at 6 pm at the Nyanja/Lake Terrace, is designed to bring families together in the true spirit of the season, according to the resort’s announcement.

Guests will be welcomed to a lavishly curated buffet featuring a wide selection of Christmas delicacies prepared by top chefs.

Organisers say the evening will offer far more than a gourmet feast.

There will be heart-warming choir carols, breathtaking fire dance showcases and exhilarating acrobat performances.

Children will also enjoy a dedicated programme tailored just for them.

The resort planned exciting activities including a kids’ movie night and a visit to the petting zoo to ensure the little ones have just as much fun.

The resort has set the price at Shs200,000 for adults and Shs90,000 for children below 12 years. Management encourages early reservations through the contacts provided to ensure a seamless festive experience.

With its serene lakeside atmosphere, captivating performances, and family-centered activities, the 2025 Christmas Eve Dinner at Speke Resort promises to be one of the most vibrant and memorable holiday events.