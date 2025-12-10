10 dead, three injured in road crash on Busia Highway

At least ten people have been confirmed dead and three others injured after a fatal road crash at Busowa Town Council along the Busia Highway in Bugiri District on Wednesday morning.

The 7:00 am collision involved a Toyota Hiace, registration UBN 817H, and a stationary trailer, UA 647BA/UA 430AA.

According to the spokesperson for the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety, Michael Kananura, preliminary investigations indicate that reckless overtaking triggered the deadly crash.

“The driver of the Toyota Hiace attempted to overtake an unidentified vehicle but another vehicle was approaching from the opposite direction,” Kananura said.

He added, “In an effort to avoid a head-on collision, the driver swerved to the left, lost control, and rammed into a stationary trailer. The impact killed ten people on the spot, including the driver, and left three others injured.”

All the victims were occupants of the Toyota Hiace.

Kananura confirmed that police responded swiftly to the scene.

“Our team rushed the survivors to the hospital and conveyed the bodies of the deceased to the mortuary. Investigations into the crash have commenced,” he noted.

He urged motorists to adopt safer road practices, warning that reckless behaviour continues to claim innocent lives.

“We urge all motorists to desist from speeding and unsafe overtaking. Drivers must exercise maximum caution and prioritise safety at all times,” Kananura emphasized.

Police say a full investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the tragedy.