Uganda, United States sign Shs7.8t health cooperation deal

Uganda and the United States have entered a Shs7.8 trillion ($2.2 billion) bilateral health cooperation agreement aimed at strengthening the country’s health system and improving the delivery of essential healthcare services over the next five years.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), signed today at the Ministry of Finance, outlines a comprehensive framework designed to save lives, curb the spread of infectious diseases, and bolster Uganda’s ability to respond to public health emergencies.

Finance Minister Matia Kasaija signed on behalf of the Government of Uganda, while the U.S. Ambassador to Uganda, H.E. William W. Popp, signed on behalf of the United States.

The agreement is expected to advance the longstanding U.S.–Uganda partnership by expanding support to key priority areas, including HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, maternal and child health, polio eradication, global health security, human resources for health, disease surveillance, and emergency preparedness. It also includes direct support to faith-based healthcare providers across the country.

Over the five years, the United States has committed $1.7 billion, while the Government of Uganda will increase domestic health spending by $500 million, a move intended to gradually strengthen national ownership and financial responsibility for the health sector.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Finance Minister Matia Kasaija said the partnership will significantly enhance Uganda’s health infrastructure and workforce.

“This collaboration will yield not only disease-specific outcomes but also significant improvements in national systems, institutions, and workforce capacity. This is highly commendable, ”Kasaija stated.

Ambassador Popp described the MOU as a major long-term investment in shared global health priorities.

“We are building on prior successes and making a significant shift towards promoting self-reliance in the health sector through strong community health systems, clear performance metrics, and a foundational commitment to data systems and global health security that will prevent and stop outbreaks from threatening Uganda, the United States, and the world,” the Ambassador said.