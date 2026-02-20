Rotary District 9213 launches $500,000 Mama Toto programme to support maternal, child health in Uganda

Kampala-Rotary District 9213 has launched a $500000 Mama Toto Care Uganda aimed at strengthening maternal and child health services across the country with an aim to reduce maternal and infant mortality.

The initiative was officially unveiled by Rotary International President Francesco Arezzo, who arrived in Uganda accompanied by his wife Anna Maria for a three day visit focused on service projects and fellowship engagements.

The President was received by Rotary District 9213 Governor Geoffrey Martin Kitakule, senior Rotarians, and government officials, including Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng.

The launch activities included a visit to Kawempe National Referral Hospital, one of the country’s busiest maternity and neonatal facilities. Rotary leaders and government officials toured the maternity and neonatal units where they interacted with health workers and mothers, reaffirming their commitment to improving service delivery, equipment support and community outreach under the Mama Toto programme.

Speaking at the launch, President Arezzo said the investment reflects Rotary’s global commitment to protecting mothers and children and ensuring that preventable deaths are eliminated through stronger health systems and community partnerships.

“This programme is about giving every mother and every child the opportunity to survive and thrive. Rotary believes that no woman should lose her life while giving life and no child should die from preventable causes,” he said.

Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng welcomed the support, noting that maternal and child health remains a top priority for government. She said partnerships with organizations like Rotary are critical in complementing government efforts to improve infrastructure, train health workers and expand access to essential services.

“We appreciate Rotary for standing with Uganda in strengthening maternal and child health. Collaboration is key in ensuring that our mothers deliver safely and our children grow up healthy,” Dr Aceng said.

Governor Geoffrey Kitakule said the Mama Toto programme will focus on equipping health facilities, supporting training for frontline health workers, enhancing referral systems and mobilising communities to seek timely antenatal, delivery and postnatal care services. He emphasized that Rotary clubs across Uganda will play an active role in implementation and monitoring to ensure sustainability and measurable impact.

The Mama Toto Care Board was inaugurated by President Arezzo to oversee the governance and strategic direction of the programme. The Board brings together leaders from Rotary, government, academia, banking and development partners to ensure accountability and effective implementation.

Members of the Mama Toto Care Board are:

1. PDG John Magezi Ndamira, District Rotary Foundation Coordinator D9213 and Chair District Rotary Foundation Committee D9213, also Chair Rotary Mama Toto Care Uganda.

2. PDG Francis Xavier Sentamu, Past Rotary Foundation Coordinator D9213

3. Dr Richard Mugahi, Commissioner Reproductive and Child Health, Ministry of Health

4. Dr Flavia Mpanga Kaggwa, Health Specialist, UNICEF Uganda

5. Ms Diana Ondoga, Stanbic Bank Uganda

6. Ms Olive Birungi Lumonya, Deputy Director General, Civil Aviation Authority

7. Ms Nakato Margaret Nsibirwa, Rotary Club of Kisugu Victoria View

8. Dr Sabrina Kitaka, Senior Lecturer, Department of Pediatrics and Child Health, Makerere University College of Health Sciences

9. Mr Daniel Lubogo, AB and David Advocates

Rotary leaders expressed confidence that the $500000 investment will catalyse further partnerships and resource mobilisation to scale up maternal and child health interventions across Uganda, reinforcing the organization’s longstanding commitment to service above self.