Commonwealth Resort Munyonyo named among four hotels with five-star status in UTB new rankings

The Uganda Tourism Board has unveiled its latest grading and classification of accommodation facilities as of November 2025.

The new rankings place four properties at the top of the industry. Commonwealth Resort Munyonyo, Kampala Serena Hotel, Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Sheraton Kampala Hotel have each attained five star status.

The grading aims at raising service standards, strengthening investor confidence and sharpening Uganda’s competitiveness in regional and global tourism.

Seventeen hotels were awarded four stars, 23 received three stars, while 59 were classified as two star establishments.

Among the four star properties are Four Points by Sheraton Kampala, Hotel Africana, Protea Hotel Kampala Skyz, Kabira Country Club, Bunyonyi Safaris Resort and Mestil Hotel.

Mr John Simplicious Gessa, the UTB spokesperson said the assessment process is conducted by a sector wide team with diverse expertise that evaluates facilities against established indices and grades.

“This classification helps us anticipate the type of service a visitor can expect and with this clients are unlikely to be disappointed when visiting a lower star facility because requirements differ by category,” he said.

He added, “By clearly defining the standards for each category, we are giving tourists certainty about what to expect, while signaling to investors where opportunities lie. Grading ensures that services meet regional and international benchmarks, which raises Uganda’s profile as a reliable and competitive destination.”

The exercise is conducted in line with East African Community standards, applied uniformly across hotels, lodges, motels, cottages and other accommodation facilities, although the criteria vary depending on the nature of the establishment.

“A place may be neat, but without a swimming pool or a standard reception, it cannot achieve a five star rating. Lodges and motels are assessed based on the purpose they serve,” Mr Gessa explained.

He emphasized that facilities must hold a valid operating licence to qualify for grading. Properties still under construction or those not legally authorised to host guests are excluded.

“We don’t inspect facilities that are still underway or those not legally authorized to accommodate guests,” he said.

Under the classification system, star levels correspond to the range and quality of services offered. One star establishments are typically small and independently owned, offering basic amenities and simple meals.

Two star facilities provide more extensive services, including en suite bathrooms and better equipped accommodation.

Three star hotels are expected to demonstrate higher staffing levels and fully functional departments.

Four star establishments must offer luxury furnishings, spacious bedrooms, coordinated décor and a high staff to guest ratio to support services such as porterage, 24 hour room service and laundry.

Five star properties are required to deliver spacious and luxurious accommodation that meets international standards, supported by exceptional interior design, immaculate furnishings, highly trained staff and flawless service. Their restaurants must demonstrate high technical skill in producing dishes that meet global benchmarks.

The grading is based on the Regulation 5(4) of the Uganda Tourism Classification of Accommodation Facilities and Restaurants Regulations, 2014, which seeks to assure travellers of the quality of services provided.

Sector data indicates Uganda has about 3,850 hotels nationwide, according to the Tourism Marketing Master Plan. However, figures from the Uganda Bureau of Statistics list about 6,000 hotels. The Uganda Hotel Owners Association maintains that the lower figure more accurately reflects sector capacity, noting that about 1,200 hotels are located in Kampala.

Ms Jean Byamugisha, the association’s chief executive officer, welcomed the grading exercise but noted that it comes at a time when operators are grappling with high operating costs.

She said investors contend with 26 different taxes and licences, a burden that makes Uganda less competitive than its regional peers and pushes budget conscious travellers toward one and two star facilities, homestays and Airbnb options, many of which remain ungraded.

“The tax strain has made it difficult for small and mid range hotels to upgrade or expand in time for growing demand. Many operators are also working on tight budgets, unable to access credit to complete new builds or refurbish existing facilities,” she said, adding that the association is advocating for tax consolidation to simplify compliance and make investment more attractive.

A recent study by the World Bank on tourist expenditure and motivation found that visitors leave Uganda with 60 percent of their money unspent due to a perceived shortage of attractions beyond game parks, underscoring a gap in tourism earnings.

Despite these challenges, the sector continues to post strong growth. The latest annual Tourism Development Programme Performance Report shows that tourism earned Shs4.8 trillion, equivalent to $1.28 billion, in 2024, marking a 26 percent increase from 2023. The earnings surpassed the pre pandemic peak of 2019 by 4.9 percent.

The government has allocated Shs430 billion for direct investment in tourism in the 2025/26 financial year, reinforcing its commitment to a sector that is charting a steady post pandemic recovery.