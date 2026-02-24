Special Wildlife crime unit, police arrest suspected trafficker as they recover 154 kgs of raw elephant ivory

The Special Wildlife Crime Unit and Uganda Police have arrested a suspected ivory trafficker and recovered 154 kilograms of raw elephant ivory in an intelligence-led operation conducted in Nwoya District.

The suspect, identified as Francis Opiro, was arrested on February 22, 2026, in Nwoya District, while in possession of 10 pieces of raw elephant tusks.



The Executive Director of Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), Dr. James Musinguzi, noted that the arrest demonstrates Uganda’s firm stance against wildlife crime.

“This seizure sends a clear and firm message that Uganda will not tolerate wildlife crime. Ivory trafficking is a serious offense that threatens our elephant populations, undermines conservation gains, and fuels organized criminal networks operating across borders,” he said.

Dr. Musinguzi emphasized the role of intelligence-led enforcement and inter-agency coordination. “The success of this operation reflects the strength of intelligence- driven enforcement and close coordination between Uganda Wildlife Authority and security agencies. We remain fully committed to dismantling wildlife trafficking networks wherever they operate,” he said.



Dr. Musinguzi further warned traffickers that enforcement efforts are being intensified nationwide. “Northern Uganda has been exploited by traffickers as a transit route for illegal ivory, but our enforcement presence is stronger than ever. Anyone involved in wildlife trafficking should know that arrest, prosecution, and stiff penalties are inevitable.”

The suspect will be produced before the Standards, Utilities, and Wildlife Court for prosecution and charged with unlawful possession of protected wildlife specimens, contrary to the Uganda Wildlife Act Cap 315.