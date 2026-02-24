M23 Spokesperson reportedly killed in a pre-dawn drone strike at Rubaya

MASISI TERRITORY — Eastern Congo witnessed a dramatic escalation in hostilities after a senior spokesperson for the M23 rebel movement was reportedly killed in a pre-dawn drone strike targeting a convoy near the mineral-rich town of Rubaya.



Sources close to the rebels said the strike hit shortly after 2:00 a.m., destroying at least one vehicle and killing several fighters. Among the casualties was the movement’s military communications chief, a figure considered central to shaping the group’s public messaging and strategic narratives.

Residents described panic and confusion in nearby communities as the explosion echoed across the hills of Masisi. Security tightened throughout the morning, with movement restricted in surrounding villages.

Military analysts suggest the operation reflects a growing reliance on unmanned aerial systems by government forces in their campaign against armed groups operating in North Kivu. Over the past months, aerial surveillance and precision strikes have increasingly been deployed in contested zones.



Rubaya remains a focal point of conflict due to its coltan mines, which provide critical funding streams for armed actors. Control of the area has shifted multiple times amid intense fighting.

The development casts uncertainty over ongoing regional peace initiatives. Diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions have struggled to gain traction as both sides continue military maneuvers on the ground.

Security experts caution that leadership losses can either weaken a rebel group or provoke renewed offensives, depending on how internal command structures respond. For now, eastern Congo remains volatile, with civilians once again bearing the brunt of escalating hostilities.