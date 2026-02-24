High Court adjourns hearing of Kizza Besigye case to March

KAMPALA — The High Court of Uganda in Kampala has adjourned the hearing of opposition figure Kizza Besigye and his co-accused to March 12, 2026, directing the prosecution to complete full disclosure of its evidence ahead of trial.



Presiding over the matter, Emmanuel Baguma ordered state prosecutors to provide all materials they intend to rely on in court by March 3, 2026. The directive is aimed at ensuring compliance with fair trial standards and giving the defence adequate time to prepare.

Besigye is jointly charged alongside Obeid Lutale, also known as Hajj Obeid Lutale, and Denis Oola, commonly referred to as Capt Denis Oola. The trio appeared before the court as proceedings resumed in Kampala amid heightened public interest.

Court Emphasizes Fair Trial Requirements

Justice Baguma underscored the obligation of the prosecution to disclose witness statements, documentary evidence, and any other materials they plan to present during trial. Legal experts note that full disclosure is a constitutional safeguard designed to prevent trial by ambush and to uphold transparency in criminal proceedings.

Defence lawyers welcomed the court’s directive, stating that timely access to evidence is critical for preparing cross-examinations and mounting a substantive defence.

Next Hearing Set for March 12

The matter will return to court on March 12, 2026, when the judge is expected to confirm whether the prosecution has complied with the disclosure order. Failure to meet the deadline could result in procedural consequences, including possible delays or court sanctions.

Dr. Besigye, a long-time political figure and former presidential candidate, has remained a prominent voice in Uganda’s political landscape. The case continues to draw attention from political observers, civil society groups, and members of the public.

Further proceedings are expected to clarify the scope of the charges and determine the timeline for the substantive hearing once disclosure requirements are satisfied.