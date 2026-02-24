Gold mine collapse in Bushenyi claims 5 l lives in Bushenyi

Bushenyi, Uganda —At least five people have been confirmed dead following the collapse of a gold mine in Kayanga Village, Kyamuhunga Sub‑County, Bushenyi District. The incident occurred when the artisanal mining pit gave way, burying the workers under soil and debris.



Emergency responders and local community members rushed to the scene immediately after the collapse. Tragically, five individuals were found lifeless in the wreckage.

The tragedy highlights the risks faced by artisanal miners in the region. Many residents engage in small-scale mining to earn a living, often digging deep pits without formal equipment or safety measures. Such activities can lead to unstable excavations, especially during heavy rains or in loose soil conditions.

Local leaders have urged authorities to strengthen safety measures and provide support to mining communities to prevent similar tragedies. Further investigations are ongoing as relatives of the deceased mourn and await official confirmation of identities.



Authorities have confirmed that rescue operations have been conducted, focusing now on the safe retrieval of bodies and support for affected families.