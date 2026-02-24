Tayebwa opens Africa Malaria Prevention meeting at Speke Resort Munyonyo

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa has called for stronger commitment and increased domestic financing in the fight against malaria and warned that Africa risks misplacing its priorities if the disease is not treated as an existential threat.

Tayebwa made the remarks on Tuesday while opening the joint meeting of the Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention Alliance and the Alliance for Malaria Prevention at Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala. The meeting brought together experts and policymakers from more than 29 countries across the continent.

Addressing delegates, Tayebwa stressed that the battle against malaria must go beyond technical interventions and donor support.

“The fight against malaria cannot be left to professionals and development partners alone,” he said.

He added,“As politicians, we must match the dedication of technocrats with firm political will, stronger parliamentary oversight and increased domestic financing.”

He welcomed the government’s commitment to prioritising funding for the health sector, including malaria prevention and treatment efforts.

“I’m glad the government of Uganda has prioritised domestic financing for the health sector, including the fight against malaria,” Tayebwa told participants, urging other African governments to follow suit.

Malaria remains one of the leading causes of illness and death across Africa, disproportionately affecting children under five and pregnant women. Tayebwa warned that complacency would have grave consequences.

“Malaria remains one of the leading killer diseases on our continent and if we fail to treat it as an existential threat, then we will have misplaced our priorities,” he said.

Speaking in his capacity as President of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific Parliamentary Assembly, which brings together 79 parliaments, Tayebwa pledged to elevate the malaria agenda at upcoming continental engagements.

“I will ensure that malaria is discussed at our upcoming meetings in Côte d’Ivoire and at the Heads of State Summit in Equatorial Guinea,” he said.

Tayebwa also called from the need for sustained high-level political attention.

He emphasised that the fight against malaria cannot succeed in isolation, noting that cross-border transmission requires coordinated regional and continental action.

“Continental synergies and coordination are vital in the fight against malaria. For instance, if Uganda continues to struggle with malaria while Kenya eliminates it, none of us is safe. Cross-border transmission demands coordinated continental action,” Tayebwa said.

He also highlighted the growing impact of climate change on disease patterns, saying shifting weather conditions are altering mosquito lifespans and accelerating the spread of malaria.

“That is why we must work together politicians, development partners and experts alike to push harder, act faster, and commit fully to ending malaria in Africa,” he added.

The Kampala meeting is expected to sharpen strategies on prevention, financing, and cross-border collaboration as African countries intensify efforts to reduce malaria-related deaths and move closer to elimination targets.