Uganda hosts the 15th IFATSEA Africa Regional meeting at Speke Resort Munyonyo

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), through the Uganda Air Transport Safety Engineering Association (UGATSEA), is hosting the 15th International Federation of Air Traffic Safety Electronics Associations (IFATSEA) Africa Regional Meeting, running from June 17–19, 2025, at the Speke Resort Convention Centre, Munyonyo.

Held under the theme, “Digital Transformation in Communucation, Navigation and Surveillance (CNS)/ Air Traffic Management (ATM): Strengthening Air Traffic Safety Electronics Personnel (ATSEP) Competencies for a Safer and Sustainable Future,” the conference brings together safety engineering professionals from across the continent to advance collaboration, innovation, and competency development in aviation.

Engineers are the unsung heroes of air navigation safety. Their contributions ranging from the maintenance of CNS systems to leading digital transformation efforts are critical to maintaining safe and efficient skies.

Speaking on behalf of the UCAA Director General at the opening of the meeting, the Director Airports and Aviation Security, Eng. Ayub Sooma, said the Authority takes pride in the innovations of its in-house engineering teams, who have developed indigenous solutions such as the Aeronautical Billing System, the Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS), and the Balanced Scorecard Strategy Tool, among others which are a testament to Uganda’s growing capability in delivering sustainable aviation technologies.

He added that in line with global best practices, Uganda has also adopted advanced Air Navigation technologies, including use of satellite-based systems under Performance-Based Navigation (PBN), Direct Routing, which reduces emissions and flight time and Continuous Climb and Descent Operations, which enhance fuel efficiency, passenger comfort, and environmental sustainability.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Works and Transport, the Chairman of the Uganda CAA Board of Directors, Hon. Justice Steven Kavuma underscored the importance of regional collaboration and knowledge-sharing to position Africa not just as a participant but as a leader in global aviation innovation.

The event is attended by over 100 participants from the African continent.