Gov’t offers interest-free loans to women and vulnerable groups

The government has increased direct funding to vulnerable groups, including interest-free loans for women entrepreneurs, as part of efforts to promote inclusive economic development.

Ramathan Ggoobi, permanent secretary and secretary to the treasury at the Ministry of Finance, said the government is determined to eliminate intermediaries and ensure public resources reach those most in need.

Speaking at the Private Sector National Post-Budget Dialogue, Ggoobi said the government will disburse funds directly to beneficiaries using digital systems.

The government’s Generating Growth Opportunities and Productivity for Women Enterprises (GROW) project will soon roll out interest-free loans targeting women in refugee-hosting districts, Ggoobi said.

The Ministry of Finance has supported over 2,540 women through GROW, with plans to scale up the program further in the next fiscal year.

A digital monitoring system, dubbed “EYED,” will track funds to individual enterprises and households, reducing misuse and ensuring productive use of development finance.

Ggoobi cited a reduction in income inequality, with Uganda’s Gini coefficient dropping from 0.41 to 0.38 over four years.

The government has earmarked 11.4 trillion shillings for health, education, social protection, and access to safe water, Ggoobi said.

Private sector leaders called for more targeted investment, systemic reforms, and increased access to affordable credit to unlock real impact.

Experts expressed cautious optimism about the government’s direction but urged more deliberate focus on implementation and local content.