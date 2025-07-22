2026 Elections: President to be elected on January 12

The Electoral Commission (EC) has confirmed that Uganda’s Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Government elections will be held between January 12 and February 9, 2026 as outlined in its newly revised Roadmap for the 2025/2026 General Elections.

In a statement released to the public, the EC Chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama said the roadmap provides clear timelines to guide all electoral activities across the country from grassroots to national level.

“In line with Article 61(2) of the Constitution, the polling period for Presidential, Parliamentary, and Local Government Councils will run from 12th January to 9th February 2026,” said Byabakama.

The EC boss also announced that the nomination of presidential candidates will take place on September 23 and 24, 2025, followed by official campaign activities beginning on October 4, 2025, and running through January 12, 2026.

“We urge all political parties, aspirants, and stakeholders to strictly observe these timelines and prepare in advance. This will ensure the smooth conduct of the general elections,” he emphasized.

Justice Byabakama said the revised roadmap also includes detailed schedules for Special Interest Groups (SIGs), including Older Persons, Youth, Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), and Workers, with elections at various administrative levels starting as early as July 24, 2025.

“These structures are vital in promoting inclusive participation. The Electoral Commission remains committed to conducting transparent, inclusive, and credible elections,” he noted.

Nominations for Parliamentary seats will be held on September 16-17, 2025, while Local Government nominations will take place from September 3- 12, 2025.

Byabakama reminded candidates and parties to respect the law and avoid any parallel political activities before the official campaign windows open.

“There will be no room for impunity or illegal campaigns. All campaign activities must fall within the legal periods specified in this roadmap,” he warned.

The Commission says it will work closely with security agencies, local governments, civil society and media to ensure voter education, access to information and peaceful conduct of the elections.

Ugandans are now looking ahead to a tightly scheduled election season that will determine the country’s leadership for the next five years, with heightened attention on the presidential race, expected to be hotly contested as many new opposition parties have emerged to race the ruling party National Resistance Movement.