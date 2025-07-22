SFC to guard all 2026 presidential candidates-Gen Muhoozi

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has announced that all presidential candidates in Uganda’s 2026 general elections will be exclusively protected by the Special Forces Command (SFC), shifting from the previous tradition of police-led protection.

In a statement posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Gen Muhoozi said the elite force will be solely responsible for securing all contenders for the country’s top seat.

“I have said it once and for all, all presidential candidates will be guarded only by SFC! Any personal arrangements that do not concur with our standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be smashed immediately,” he declared.

The declaration marks a departure from previous electoral cycles in which the Electoral Commission (EC) provided each presidential candidate with police protection. In past elections, candidates were assigned armed escorts and a convoy of police officers to ensure their safety during campaign activities.

According to the Electoral Commission Act and Presidential Elections Act, the state is mandated to provide equal security and logistical facilitation to all presidential aspirants. In the 2021 elections, all 11 candidates were assigned police guards, escort vehicles, and liaison officers.

However, the lead-up to 2026 appears to be taking a new security direction under the stewardship of Gen Muhoozi, who also previously commanded the Special Forces Command — a unit tasked with protecting the President, First Family, and key national assets.

The move comes amid reports that some political organizations are training their own bodyguards to provide personal protection to their leaders, a trend that has drawn scrutiny from security agencies and political analysts alike.

Critics argue that this practice not only undermines official security protocols but also risks escalating political tension and violence during campaigns. Others see the decision to place SFC at the center of election security as a sign of growing militarization of Uganda’s politics.

However, the move is seen with an aim to ensure uniformity, professionalism and the safety of candidates in what could be a high-stakes and potentially volatile election season. Yet, opposition figures and human rights advocates have raised concerns about impartiality, citing the SFC’s close ties to the ruling establishment.

Electoral observers will be watching closely to see how this policy is implemented, and whether it allows for free and fair participation by all candidates regardless of political affiliation.

The Electoral Commission is yet to comment officially on Gen Muhoozi’s statement or issue formal guidelines regarding candidate security ahead of nominations.