Museveni pledges Shs1b per parish for Kampala ghetto groups

President Yoweri Museveni has pledged to increase government funding for wealth creation in urban poor communities, raising allocations for ghetto-based structures in Kampala from Shs100 million to Shs1 billion per parish annually.

The announcement came on Friday during the President’s resumed Parish Development Model [PDM] and wealth creation tour, with a stop in Bwaise II, Nabukalu Zone, Kawempe Division, one of Kampala’s most densely populated and economically marginalised areas.

“Now here in the ghetto, because of the high population numbers, we can go from Shs100 million to Shs1 billion per parish per year for the ghetto structures alone,” President Museveni said.

“In the 22 parishes of Kawempe Division, there’s already Shs 2.2 billion of PDM each year, but the ghetto needs special attention.”

The President explained that the increased allocation forms part of a wider government strategy to stimulate small-scale, income-generating activities among the urban poor, particularly those without access to formal employment or business financing.

“Kampala will receive Shs5 billion for ghetto-specific programmes across its five divisions,” he said, clarifying that this is in addition to existing PDM funding.

Museveni also toured several micro-enterprises funded through previous rounds of ghetto development funds. These included goat rearing, electrical repairs, tailoring and design, bakery work, and printing services.

Joined by local government officials and community mobilisers, the President stressed the importance of “pro-poor budgeting,” noting that a significant portion of the national budget is lost to administrative overheads and inefficient spending.

He urged youth and ghetto leaders to take an active role in national development rather than remain passive recipients of aid.

“Support me politically so I am not just left in the hands of technocrats and parliamentarians. If we unite and you support these programmes, we can transform Uganda from the bottom up,” he stated.

President Museveni also called for vigilance in monitoring public funds, pointing to the Shs10 billion allocated to Kawempe under the PDM over the past four years, along with support from Emyooga, the Youth Livelihood Fund [ULP], and the Uganda Women Entrepreneurship [UWEP] Fund.

“Follow the money and ensure it is not eaten. You received Shs500,000 and managed to start something. That shows the potential when funds reach the right people,” he said.

On education, Museveni criticised the undermining of Universal Primary Education (UPE) due to corruption and poor oversight.

“Headmasters connive with PTAs to charge illegal fees. LC5 chairmen and MPs don’t follow up. The poor suffer, and children drop out,” he said, blaming the issue on misplaced political priorities.

He praised the State House Skilling Hubs as a model for vocational training, offering six-month programmes to school dropouts.

“We’ve shown that you can turn someone with nothing into someone productive. Everyone now wants skilling hubs,” he said.