Gov’t grants Bright Sparks Farm license to grow and export medicinal cannabis

The Ugandan government has granted Bright Sparks Farm Limited an experimental license to grow, process and export medicinal cannabis, marking a big step in the country’s entry into the global medical marijuana industry.

The license, issued by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Kahinda Otafiire allows the company to cultivate cannabis in two districts of Nakasongola and Luwero.

In Nakasongola, it will be grown in Luwampanga, Kisweramindu, while parts of Bulemezi in Luweero.

“Reference is made to your application dated 10th June 2025 for grant of a licence to grow, process and export medicinal cannabis,” reads the government letter addressed to Bright Sparks Farm Limited.

Otafiire added, “An experimental Licence to grow cannabis is granted on the following conditions.”

According to the document, the licensed company must adhere strictly to Uganda Police Force rules and regulations concerning the growth and processing of cannabis.

“Cooperate with the Uganda Police Force Rules and Regulations on the growth and processing of cannabis,” Otafiire instructed.

The government emphasized that the licence comes with clear restrictions on location and oversight.

“In line with existing controls, the Uganda Police Force will supervise your operations as mandated,” the letter continues. Adding, “The License is not transferable nor change of location.”

This move comes amid increasing interest from both domestic and international investors seeking to tap into the lucrative medicinal cannabis market. Uganda’s favorable climate makes it an attractive destination for the cultivation of high-quality cannabis for medical use.

The licence also signifies a cautious but deliberate shift in Uganda’s drug policy, recognizing the potential economic and health benefits of regulated medicinal cannabis production while maintaining strict oversight.

The Inspector General of Police has also been copied in the communication, underscoring the critical role of security agencies in monitoring the production process.

Uganda now joins a growing list of African countries such as Lesotho, Zimbabwe, and South Africa, which have legalized medicinal cannabis production under strict regulatory frameworks.