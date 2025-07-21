Museveni mourns Prof. Kanyeihamba, hails his legacy

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has paid tribute to former Supreme Court Judge Prof. George Wilson Kanyeihamba, describing him as a patriotic Ugandan who contributed immensely to the country’s liberation, governance, and legal development.

In a statement, the President said he first encountered Prof. Kanyeihamba during the legendary Mazrui-Rodney debate at Makerere University in the 1970s—a moment etched in East Africa’s intellectual history.

“I remember first meeting Professor Kanyeihamba, I think, at the historic debate between Prof. Mazrui and Dr. Rodney at Makerere University,” Museveni recalled. “This is when Prof. Mazrui, in his remarks, said that he was not in conflict with Dr. Rodney, whereupon Rodney said that they cannot be in ‘conflict’ because they were not even in ‘touch’.”

Museveni, reflecting on the ideological depth of the debate, noted that while Mazrui spoke about neo-colonialism, Rodney was focused on complete independence—a discourse that influenced many Ugandan thinkers of that time, including Kanyeihamba.

Prof. Kanyeihamba would later become a key figure in Uganda’s political transition, joining the external committee of the NRM during the 1981–86 liberation war. After the victory, he was appointed to several senior positions in the NRM government—including Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs—and eventually served as a Justice of the Supreme Court.

“After liberation, he became part of the NRM Government as a minister and, at one time, he represented Rubaanda. Later on, he became a Judge,” Museveni said. “I salute his contribution to Uganda and to the NRM over the years. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Born in 1939, Prof. George Kanyeihamba was not only a legal luminary but also a respected academic, author, and one of the framers of the 1995 Constitution. He was known for his fearless stance on constitutionalism, often dissenting from majority judgments in defense of civil liberties and the rule of law.

Educated at the University of London and the University of Warwick, Kanyeihamba’s career spanned academia, politics, and the bench. He taught law at Makerere University and was a visiting professor at institutions in the UK and Nigeria. He also served as a judge on the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

Even after retirement, he remained an active voice in public discourse, often challenging government excesses and advocating for judicial independence.

His passing marks the end of an era for Uganda’s legal and intellectual community, with many remembering him as a brilliant, principled, and courageous jurist who always spoke truth to power.

Museveni also mourned the passing of Professor Livingstone Luboobi, former Vice-Chancellor of Makerere University and his classmate at Ntare School (1961–1964).

“He was a gifted mathematician, who rendered good contribution to the education sector,” Museveni wrote. “I salute his contribution and thank God for his life. Condolences to his family and friends.”

Prof. Luboobi served as Makerere VC from 2004 to 2009 and was known for championing research and institutional reforms. A product of Ntare School and Makerere University, he also held a PhD in Mathematical Statistics from the University of Sussex.

Prof. Luboobi championed rigorous research, curriculum innovation, and academic integrity. He believed deeply in the transformative power of science and education and was a tireless advocate for capacity-building in the sciences in Africa.” Prof. Winston Tumps Ireeta – College Principal/Ag. DVCFA

The deaths of Prof. Kanyeihamba and Prof. Luboobi come at a time when Uganda is grappling with questions around institutional reform, education quality, and governance—issues both men addressed through their life’s work.

Their passing leaves a gap in Uganda’s intellectual and leadership fabric. Yet, as President Museveni emphasized, their legacies remain etched in the nation’s journey toward justice, education and liberation.