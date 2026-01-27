Gaming Board, police dismantle illegal machine factory in Soroti, arrest Chinese national

Authorities have dismantled an illegal gaming machine manufacturing facility in Soroti Town, arresting a Chinese national in an intensified crackdown on unlawful gambling activities.

The operation, carried out jointly by the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board and the Uganda Police, targeted a facility in the Opiyal area. The suspect, identified as Lin Haiyun, was operating without a valid license.

“An illegal gaming manufacturing operation was dismantled in Opiyal, Soroti Town, following coordinated action by the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board and the Uganda Police,” the Board said in a statement.

Officials recovered a large quantity of illegal equipment, highlighting the scale of the operation.

“Items recovered include three complete fish tables, 90 complete coin slot machines, 428 motherboards, 49 whoppers for coin slot machines, two television screens, and six sacks of assorted spare parts for gaming machines,” the statement added.

The regulator thanked members of the public for reporting the operation and reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating illegal gaming and safeguarding the public.

“The Board thanks the public for reporting and reaffirms its commitment to eliminating illegal gaming and protecting the public,” it said, urging citizens to continue reporting suspicious activities.

The suspect remains in custody as investigations continue, while authorities maintain heightened surveillance across the country.

The Soroti raid is part of the national campaign recently launched to tackle illegal gambling that threatens both public safety and the economy. For the first time, key state agencies have coordinated closely to restore order in one of East Africa’s fastest-growing industries.

Illegal operators, often using unlicensed slot machines in bars and retail outlets, have been linked to crime, illicit income and rising addiction rates. Families have reportedly lost savings and young people have fallen into debt due to illegal gambling, officials say.

The campaign brings together the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board, the judiciary and the Office of the Attorney General. These agencies now share information, coordinate operations and expedite legal processes to detect and punish violations efficiently. Specialized courts and trained judges have been introduced to ensure gambling cases are handled swiftly, while penalties for violators are being toughened.

A flagship initiative, #MashineHaramu focuses on identifying, seizing and destroying illegal gaming machines across the country. In 2025 alone, authorities reported that more than 6,000 machines were confiscated and destroyed, setting a regional record.

Authorities are also promoting responsible gaming. Licensed operators are required to implement deposit and playtime limits, provide mechanisms for player self-exclusion, and avoid incentives that encourage unsafe gambling behavior. Annual staff training in responsible gaming principles has been mandated to strengthen compliance.