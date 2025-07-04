Speaker Among nominated for NRM 2nd National Vice Chairperson 

The Speaker of Parliament, Annet Anita Among has officially joined the race for the position of Second National Vice Chairperson (Female) on the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

Among returned her nomination forms on Thursday amid pomp and excitement, accompanied by several senior party figures including the Government Chief Whip Hamson Obua, State Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang, and former Minister of Foreign Affairs Sam Kutesa.

She is set to face off with the incumbent, First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga, in what is expected to be one of the most closely watched contests within the NRM’s internal elections.

Addressing supporters shortly after her nomination, Speaker Among expressed deep appreciation for the overwhelming support she received from party delegates despite heavy rains in the morning.

“I want to express my gratitude to all the delegates from the NRM party who braved the early morning showers to accompany us during the nomination exercise,” she said.

She noted, “I pledge to demonstrate the same level of commitment in promoting the ideals and aspirations of our esteemed party when I am elected as the Second National Vice Chairperson (Female).”

She also extended her appreciation to Ugandans from across the country who have supported her political journey.

“I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all Ugandans from every background who have joined us on this journey,” Among noted.

She added, “I urge everyone to come out in large numbers to support the leader of our revolution, General Kaguta Museveni, as he is nominated tomorrow.”

President Museveni’s scheduled for Saturday, July 5, 2025, at the NRM Electoral Commission headquarters.