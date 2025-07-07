Reach A Hand uses expressive arts to break menstrual health stigma in schools

Kampala, Uganda – Reach A Hand Uganda, through its “Undo The Taboo” and “GN Trybe” initiatives, brought together over 1,000 students from more than 20 schools across the country to highlight the effectiveness of edutainment in menstrual hygiene management as well showcase innovative menstrual products and disposal mechanisms.

Held under the theme “Youth Innovations for Sustainable Menstrual Health and Hygiene,” the event took place at London College of St. Lawrence in Maya. It was attended by key stakeholders including officials from the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education, teachers, civil society organizations, private sector representatives, and celebrated musicians Allan Toniks and Daxx Kartel, who delivered motivational “Power Talks” on menstrual hygiene.

Expressive arts—including poetry, visual art, dance, fashion, creative writing, debate, and drama—served as tools to challenge menstrual stigma and encourage open conversations on topics often considered taboo in formal or cultural settings. These artistic showcases were held in a competitive format, encouraging creativity and innovation.

Among the highlights were demonstrations of environmentally friendly menstrual management solutions.

Students presented incinerator prototypes made from biodegradable materials like cardboard, and reusable sanitary pads designed for both affordability and sustainability. A panel discussion also addressed the challenges surrounding menstrual health management in schools.

To recognize student efforts, certificates of participation were awarded, and the top three schools received trophies and cash prizes:

● Seeta High School, A-Level Campus – Shs3 million (Overall Winner)

● London College of St. Lawrence – Shs2 million (First Runner-Up)

● The Academy of St. Lawrence – Shs1 million (Second Runner-Up)

Humphrey Nabimanya, Chief Executive Officer of Reach A Hand Uganda, emphasized the role of edutainment in breaking stigma: “Edutainment helps overcome the silence and shame around menstruation. It creates a safe space where learners feel free to share, which addresses a major barrier to effective menstrual health education in Uganda,’’ he said while emphasizing Reach A Hand’s commitment to empower young people through Undo the Taboo and GN Trybe initiatives.

Agnes Ssebowa, Senior Technical Officer for Adolescent and School Health at the Ministry of Health, praised Reach A Hand’s innovative approach: “The Ministry is committed to making every school a safe and supportive environment for all learners. We integrate menstrual health into education because it is a matter of human rights and dignity.”

Students expressed appreciation for the platform: “Talking about menstruation used to make us feel ashamed,” said Luke, a student from London College of St. Lawrence. “But today, it felt normal.”

According to the Auditor General’s report, 2023/24 financial year, 64% of female students miss school regularly due to a lack of menstrual materials and inadequate Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) facilities.

The same report found that 46% of 48 schools visited did not provide emergency pads or any menstrual hygiene management (MHM) support, and many lacked access to clean water, proper sanitation, or disposal facilities.

About Reach A Hand Uganda Reach A Hand Uganda is a youth-led non-profit organization dedicated to empowering young people in Uganda through advocacy, awareness campaigns, and community engagement focusing on key issues affecting youth, including sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR), education, mental health, gender equality, and

About GN Trybe

GN Trybe, short for Generation Now Trybe, is a community for the Gen Z (1997–2012) and Gen Alpha (2013–2015). It is a youth-centered behavioral change communication initiative designed to respond to the evolving challenges young people face today. The initiative uses bold and innovative strategies to raise awareness and reduce sexual and reproductive health risks that often limit young people’s rights to quality education, mental well-being, and a healthy, empowered life.

Students use arts to break menstrual stigma during the “Undo The Taboo” showcase by Reach A Hand Uganda. The performance depicted a girl facing period-related shame, highlighting the urgent need for open.

About Undo The Taboo

Undo the Taboo is a campaign by Reach A Hand Uganda to address menstrual hygiene management among young people in Uganda. It aims to raise awareness and eliminate the stigma surrounding menstruation, promote sustainable and eco-friendly menstrual hygiene practices, and advocate for improved access to safe and sustainable sanitation facilities, access to education, and the realization of the right to health, especially SRHR of young women and girls.