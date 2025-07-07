Uganda to host inaugural Development Finance Summit

The Uganda Development Bank [UDB] will host the inaugural Uganda Development Finance Summit 2025, a transformative gathering aimed at redefining Africa’s economic trajectory through an innovative National Development Finance Architecture.

The summit, taking place from September 1–2, 2025 in Kampala, is expected to draw hundreds of high-level stakeholders from across the continent and beyond.

Under the theme “Transforming Africa Through National Development Finance Architecture”, the summit will serve as a powerful platform for dialogue, partnership-building, and strategic action.

It brings together a unique blend of public and private sector leaders—including Heads of State, Ministers of Finance, Central Bank Governors, and CEOs of National and Multilateral Development Banks—to chart a bold new course for sustainable and inclusive growth.

“This summit is not just a conference,” said a UDB official. “It is a catalyst for change—an opportunity for Africa to take ownership of its financial future and build systems that serve its people and potential.”

Sessions will tackle urgent issues such as debt sustainability, domestic resource mobilisation, and the role of National Development Banks [NDBs] in driving transformation.

Participants will learn from the successes of NDBs that are already shaping economic development across Africa, offering replicable models and actionable strategies.

Global Insights for African Contexts

Renowned thought leaders and economists will provide in-depth analyses of Africa’s evolving development landscape, focusing on the continent’s strengths and the shifts needed to unlock progress.

The summit will spotlight investment-ready sectors like agriculture, services, and technology—especially those aligned with Africa’s youthful and digitally-savvy population.

With a curated audience of top-tier decision-makers, the summit offers unmatched networking opportunities to forge impactful collaborations across borders and sectors.

Discussions will also center on creating robust frameworks to future-proof African economies against global disruptions, emphasising innovation and institutional synergy.

The Uganda Development Finance Summit 2025 comes at a crucial time, as the continent seeks scalable, homegrown solutions to long-standing development challenges. By focusing on finance architecture that prioritises resilience, inclusivity, and transformation, Uganda is positioning itself at the heart of Africa’s economic reawakening.