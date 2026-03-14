Gov’t seeks Shs6t supplementary budget to address funding gap

The government has tabled a supplementary budget request worth Shs6 trillion before Parliament to finance additional expenditure across ministries, departments, agencies and local governments for the 2024/2025 financial year.

The request was presented by the Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development (General Duties), Henry Musasizi, during a plenary sitting on Thursday presided over by the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among.

Musasizi tabled the Supplementary Appropriation (No. 2) Bill, 2025, seeking Parliament’s approval for additional funds to cover government spending requirements across the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of the financial year.

“The supplementary request is intended to meet additional expenditure requirements across government institutions and local governments,” Musasizi told Parliament while presenting the Bill.

According to the minister, the request is guided by Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, particularly Article 156(3), which allows government to seek additional funding when the amount approved in the national budget becomes insufficient or when new expenditure needs arise.

The constitutional provision states that if the amount appropriated by the Appropriation Act for a financial year is inadequate, “a supplementary estimate showing the sums required shall be laid before Parliament” for approval.

Under the law, any expenditure beyond what was originally approved in the national budget must first be authorised by Parliament through a supplementary appropriation.

The process is further regulated by the Public Finance Management Act, which requires government to justify the additional spending and submit it to Parliament for scrutiny before approval.

Following the presentation, Among referred the supplementary budget request to Parliament’s Budget Committee for detailed examination.

“The Bill stands referred to the Budget Committee for consideration and report back to the House,”Among directed.

The committee is expected to review the proposed expenditures and present its findings before Parliament debates and decides whether to approve the Shs6 trillion request.