Ugandan content creator Master Parrot dies on Northern Bypass road crash

KAMPALA, Uganda — Ugandan content creator and entertainer Master Parrot has died following a tragic road accident along the Northern Bypass in Kampala on Tuesday evening, sending shockwaves across the country’s online entertainment community.

According to preliminary reports, the accident occurred along the busy bypass route during the evening hours. Sources close to the incident indicated that Master Parrot sustained severe injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead shortly afterward. Authorities had not yet released a comprehensive statement about the exact circumstances surrounding the accident by press time.

The sudden death of the popular entertainer sparked an outpouring of grief online, with fans, fellow creatives, musicians, and social media personalities expressing disbelief and mourning the loss of one of Uganda’s recognizable digital entertainers.

Master Parrot built a name for himself through comedic skits, online commentary, and engaging social media content that resonated with young Ugandans. Over the years, he gained a loyal audience across platforms, becoming part of Uganda’s fast-growing digital entertainment space.

Friends and followers described him as energetic, creative, and deeply passionate about entertainment. Many recalled his consistency in producing relatable content that often blended humor with everyday social experiences.

The tragedy has once again renewed public concern over road safety along Kampala’s major highways and bypasses, particularly during evening traffic hours when accidents are common. The Northern Bypass has in recent years recorded several fatal crashes involving motorists, pedestrians, and commercial riders.

By Tuesday night, tributes continued pouring in across social media platforms as Ugandans remembered Master Parrot’s contribution to local entertainment and youth culture.

Several entertainment figures called for greater support and protection for young creatives whose work continues to shape Uganda’s online media landscape.

Police were expected to issue an official communication after investigations into the crash scene and circumstances surrounding the accident.

Funeral arrangements had not yet been officially announced by family members at the time of publication.

More details will be provided as they unfold.